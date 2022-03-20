The local branch of the National Association of University Women, among its many other community activities, is currently seeking donations to help with the renovation of the historic property it owns at 108 Speed Street.
According to branch President Sandra B. Davis, the structure — which is located in the Shepard Street-South Road Street Historic District — is the only physical property owned by a chapter of the NAUW.
According to Davis, the National Association of University Women, originally called the College Alumnae Club, was founded in 1910 in Washington, D.C. In 1974, the organization became incorporated and the name was changed to the NAUW.
The Elizabeth City branch of the NAUW was founded in 1959 by three local women: Alice Vaughn, Bessie Dempsey and Addie S. Lawrence. All three were “go getters who were progressives and loved their community,” Davis said.
“These ladies were born just before the (turn of the) 20th century and had experience with the way things were and were enlightened by the way things could be for their community,” she said.
Besides founding the local branch of the NAUW, Vaughan, Dempsey and Lawrence were involved in a number of activities to “enhance the lives of African Americans through education, culture, religion and community involvement,” Davis said.
Today, Davis said the local NAUW branch continues that mission by “educating youth, encouraging and recognizing entrepreneurs, speaking out on social issues, recognizing and revealing historic contributions of community members, assisting families in need, (and) providing scholarships to individuals who will continue their education beyond high school.”
The Elizabeth Branch of the NAUW currently has 35 members, all of whom are graduates of a college or university. Most members are professional educators.
Besides granting scholarships every year, the Elizabeth City Branch of the NAUW sponsors the annual Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast, helping highlight community issues. It also sponsors an annual Women’s Day Banquet that recognizes local women entrepreneurs and other women of note.
The local NAUW branch also responds to requests for resources or services, using funds from fundraisers and member dues to support its activities.
The branch is always interested in attracting new members. According to Davis, any woman “of good character” who’s earned a bachelor’s or advanced degree from an accredited college or university is eligible for membership. For more information, contact Davis by emailing her at sdavis8486@gmail.com.
To make a donation to the building renovation fund, contact Davis at 252-338-2071.