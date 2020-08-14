Before being named the lead pastor at Journey Christian Church in Elizabeth City in June, Robert Bess had almost 40 different jobs in his life.
The U.S. Navy and Army veteran told the Elizabeth City Rotary Club Monday a Social Security future benefits statement he received indicated as much.
Bess told local Rotarians that the path that eventually led him to the ministry included swimming outside the naval facilities of the former Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War with fellow SEAL Team members planting sophisticated surveillance equipment to spy on the Russians.
That path also included jobs as a body guard and for UPS. He also worked at a restaurant and for a telecommunications company before the ministry called 18 years ago.
Bess started that journey by spending 14 years in the military — 10 years in the Navy and then four years as an officer in the Army — and serving aboard two different nuclear submarines as a Navy SEAL Team diver.
“I did most of my diving off of submarines,” Bess said.
During the Cold War the former Soviet Union had two main naval bases in the Pacific Ocean — Petropavlovsk and Vladivostok — and Bess took part in operations outside of both ports. Most of those operations took place just outside the territorial waters of the Soviet Union, and involved setting up surveillance devices “to get the picture that we needed,” he said.
“A lot of what we did in the mid-1980s was to hang around the coast to watch what was going on there,” Bess said. “We would swim out and set up a hydro-phone system that had a battery life of two months. We would then go back there and pick it up and play that recording to see what intel we could get out of it.”
One of the submarines Bess served aboard was specially outfitted as a “underwater bus” to carry a SEAL Team platoon to missions.
“It used to carry the (nuclear) ballistic missiles and it had all the tubes but they cut all of that out so they could put all of our gear in there,” Bess said.
While stationed aboard the USS Houston, the submarine was used in the 1990 movie “The Hunt for Red October” and Bess ended up being part of the blockbuster thriller.
“They filmed that on my submarine and I can hear my voice (in the movie) at one point,” Bess said. “I was in the control room when you see that ship come flying out of the water. In the movie they had to call it the USS Dallas because that is what was written in the book. We were the USS Houston, so that was close enough.”
But the most hair-raising experience in the Navy didn’t come underwater. As part of his SEAL Team training, Bess had to jump out of an airplane, cut off his main parachute and then deploy his reserve parachute.
“That was a little scary,” he said.
After leaving the Navy, Bess used the GI Bill of Rights to get a bachelor’s degree in science from East Tennessee State University.
“I was able to complete my college education without getting into debt,” Bess said.
But Bess’ military career was not over. After graduating from college, Bess joined the U.S. Army as a medical officer, where he served for four years.
“As an enlisted guy for 10 years, you always thought the officers had it made,” Bess said. “You become an officer and you realize it’s the same thing — you just get paid a little more, you have a little bit more responsibility and you get a little less sleep.’’
Bess will never forget the training he received in the military. He was a water polo player “and a pretty good swimmer” growing up in California, so he figured becoming a diver would be a perfect fit and he started Navy SEAL training in 1980.
That training was an eye-opening experience.
“Being a diver in the Navy has nothing to do with being able to swim a 100 meters or throwing a ball into a goal,” Bess said.
Bess said the goal of SEAL Team instructors was to get trainees to quit, and that he was singled out to be one of those statistics.
“I’ll never forget him (instructor) for the rest of my life because he said he picks out one person in every class to quit, and he said, ‘You are that guy,’” Bess said.
That instructor tried for six months to get Bess to quit the program but Bess said he persevered through the rigorous academic training and the “cold and the wet.”
“It comes down to the desire to achieve something, set a goal and do it,” Bess said. “The physical aspect of it gets a lot of publicity, and it was six months of physical misery. But it was also the mental challenge because every single day you were wet, you were cold and you were tired.’’
After college, Bess rejoined the military as a medical officer in the Army. He said his educational and military experiences slowly led him to begin asking deeper questions, however, such as “who am I and why am I here?”
“I saw people die, I was there when people died, ‘where did they go?’” Bess said. “Is that it, is that how it ends? I began to search.”
That search continued as Bess started teaching Sunday School classes, taking on the role as a small-group leader and becoming a church administrator. Bess, meanwhile, was working different full-time jobs, including as a manager for Cingular Wireless.
His move into the role of pastor happened the way it does for many former laymen.
“What happened was there was a church that needed someone to fill in as a pastor,” Bess said. “I did, and then they called me back and I did it again. I was helping them while they were looking for somebody.”
That part-time preaching job eventually became full-time.
“They said, ‘We would like you to continue,’” Bess said. “It was a step of faith and it intrigued me. It never occurred to me that someone would pay me to help them understand God. It became a passion, and that is how it happened 18 years ago.”
Bess arrived in Elizabeth City in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and he said he is anxious to know what the area was like before “all this came about.”
“I love God and I love people and I don’t want to love God and love people at an acceptable social distance,” Bess said. “Life is best up close and in person and we need to interact with each other. I understand all the precautions and I am all for that. I’m looking forward to the day that we don’t have to do it.”