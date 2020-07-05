Irene Ward recently retired from the Pasquotank County Library after 40 years.
During her long tenure, Ward held many positions at the library. After starting as a part-time technician, she went onto become a full-time library assistant and then a library administrative assistant.
She saw the library grow and move from its former building on Main Street to the new facility on Colonial Avenue. She also witnessed the library grow and develop the circulation system it has now.
Ward was seen as the “anchor” for the library staff. She assisted several directors and eased the transition to the current director, Kellen Whitehurst.
“She will be greatly missed,” Whitehurst said. “She is a wealth of knowledge that the library and community had at its disposal. Mrs. Irene has helped me so much in learning the ‘ins and outs’ at my first year here at Pasquotank County Library.”
CAP cadet receives flight scholarship
Cadet Major Ronald “Beau” Smith of the Elizabeth City Civil Air Patrol has been awarded scholarships of more than $1,000 he can use toward additional flight training.
Smith soloed last summer as part of a CAP-powered flight academy in South Carolina. He can apply one of his scholarships, funded by the U.S. Air Force, toward the cost of obtaining more flight training in a high performance CAP Cessna. He’s also slated to receive a “Cadet Wings Program” scholarship based on merit.
In a press release, Major Gen. Mark Smith, CAP national commander, commended Cadet Smith on his performance.
“I am confident that you will continue your outstanding efforts as an excellent CAP ambassador and role model in your community,” Smith said.
Cadet Smith is the Cadet commander of Elizabeth City Composite Squadron NC-305. He is a senior at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies. His goal is to earn an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Goodson named to Leadership Institute
Alyn Goodson, Elizabeth City State University vice chancellor for operations and the university’s general counsel, has been named as a member of the University of North Carolina System’s Executive Leadership Institute.
The 10-month program is designed to build the next generation of leaders from within the UNC System.
“I’m honored to be a member of the first cohort for this executive leadership institute,” Goodson said in a press release. “Through this process, I hope to strengthen my leadership skills as I continue to support Chancellor (Karrie) Dixon and her pursuit to advance the interests of Elizabeth City State University and northeastern North Carolina.”
Goodson is a graduate of North Carolina State University, North Carolina Central University School of Law, and Georgetown University Law. He began his work at ECSU in 2012 as assistant general counsel before being named general counsel. He was later promoted to chief operating officer and general counsel before taking on his current roles.
“Alyn’s hard work and dedication to ECSU has been invaluable,” Dixon said. “This is an exciting opportunity for him, and his work at the university.”
Peck named VP of Distance Learning board
Dr. Susan J. Peck, director of distance education programs at College of The Albemarle, has been elected as the Eastern Region vice president for the N.C. Community College Association of Distance Learning Executive Board. Peck began her two-year term on July 1.
The NC3ADL is a nonprofit education agency that facilitates communication among distance learning administrators, support staff and faculty throughout the state community college system. The board provides leadership for quality distance learning in the NCCCS, improves distance learning experiences for students and instructors, and promotes the professional development and support of its members. The board’s eastern region encompasses 21 community colleges.
“The work this group accomplishes is amazing and I’m glad to have the opportunity to help facilitate NC3ADL’s efforts to improve distance learning experiences in North Carolina’s Community College System and promote members’ professional development,” Peck said in a press release.
Peck has been employed by COA since July 2014. She has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, specifically distance education programs.
ECSU Honda team gives $7K to Food Bank
Thanks to a grant from the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, Elizabeth City State University students made a $7,000 donation to Food Bank of the Albemarle on June 22.
After winning a series of regional competitions, ECSU was one of 48 schools hoped to vie for the championship title at the 30th annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge in April. Known as America’s premier academic competition for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the top prize would have been a $75,000 institutional grant from Honda.
According to Yolanda Carcana, the ECSU team coach, each team typically receives a grant to assist with the competition. Even though the competition wasn’t held because of the pandemic, Honda decided to issue the grants anyway, telling teams they could direct the funds to support their communities. The ECSU team agreed to donate its grant to Food Bank of the Albemarle.
“We want to thank ECSU and the members of the Honda Campus Challenge Team for their recent donation to support the work of Food Bank of the Albemarle,” said Liz Reasoner, the Food Bank’s executive director. “This generous donation of $7,000 will provide approximately 28,000 meals to hungry individuals, families, children, and our veterans.”
This year’s ECSU team members included Noah Gunter, Brenna Daniel, Jasmine Roundtree, and Nomar Proctor.
“The ECSU HCASC team worked really hard to qualify for the national competition in April,” said Carcana. “Even though they didn’t get to compete in California, they are excited knowing that this donation will support their community in feeding those in need. They look forward to competing next year.”
Group gives Currituck schools $5K grant
Currituck County Schools recently received a $5,000 grant from the Outer Banks Community Foundation to fund specialized behavior training for teachers in the district’s exceptional children’s program. The district was able to partner with Dr. Tosha Owens of East Carolina University to provide the training.
Jones named to St. Michael’s dean’s list
Andrew Jones, a junior information systems major from Hertford, was recently named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.
Pensacola College honors Colvins, Wilson
Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida, has named Kali Colvin and Reese Colvin of Elizabeth City to the dean’s list for the spring semester. The college also named Kelsey Wilson of Moyock to the president’s list for the spring semester. Students on the dean’s list must earn a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Students on the president’s list must earn a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
Gilbert is named to Coastal’s president’s list
Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, has named Savanna Gilbert, an early childhood education major from Moyock, to the president’s list for the spring semester.
Taylor-Mueller names Berry, Owens top agents
Taylor-Mueller Realty named Jennifer Berry its top listing agent for June and Cyn Owens its top selling agent for the month.