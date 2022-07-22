HERTFORD — Salt air can become addictive.
While enrolled in the prep school program at the Naval Nuclear Power School on Mare Island in Vallejo, California, the summer before heading to Purdue University, Ken Ries decided to learn how to sail dinghies.
That was 1962. The Akron, Ohio native who would go on to a career as a U.S. Navy commander has yet to let his sails luff.
“I came from Akron and if you had a boat in Akron, it was a power boat, but I was always interested in sailing,” said Reis, who now lives at Holiday Island.
Reis said learned how to sail “by the seat of my pants” after being introduced to dinghies at a small basin in San Diego.
“My next sailing opportunity came when I got to Purdue, but I didn’t have free time to join the sailing club because I had to get good grades since I was there on the government’s money. I had to be a good steward of that money,” Ries said.
“Steward” is an appropriate word to describe Ries’ life. He’s been helping others enjoy the benefits of sailing for years, starting with his sister.
“One day my sister and her friends wanted to learn how to sail and they wanted to build a boat but they didn’t have any money,” Ries recalled.
He went on to explain how he sketched out a design that his sister and her friends then used to build a boat out of metal. They used 1942 car hoods for the bow, 1950 hoods for the stern, as well as refrigerators, all welded together by an airplane mechanic.
“They built a 20-foot scow, complete with a sail made out of an old parachute, and we sailed that boat on the Mississippi for four summers,” Reis recalled.
The naval officer would go on to sail his own personal Flying Junior, a 12-foot sailing dinghy originally built to serve as a training boat for Olympic sailors. Reis captured enough hearts and wind to eventually become a sailing coach at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
It was 1977. Ries had been at the Naval Academy for only a week when Admiral James Calvert, the military academy’s 46th superintendent, asked him to help sail his 40-foot sloop and to help teach kids how to sail.
After Ries professed that he wasn’t a “big boat” sailor, Calvert told him, “Big boat, small boat, they’re all rigged the same.”
The Holiday Island resident would go on to a career as a Naval Academy sailing coach. His numerous sea stories could fill volumes.
“Halfway through my Naval Academy career I became a sailing coach on the 44-foot Luder yawls,” Ries said. “Since I was qualified as an officer on the deck they assumed I was qualified to coach on the Luders.”
His sea tales traverse both calm and choppy waters. On one trip his crew, in training aboard a Luder, saved five recreational boaters when their cigarette boat became airborne and exploded. The crew received a commendation for the rescue.
After moving to Holiday Island, Ries continued to help others enjoy sailing. When a Presbyterian summer camp in Virginia had a problem developing a sailing program, Ries arranged to have the future sailors transported to his home He would go on to teach sailing to camp attendees on the Albemarle Sound for almost 20 years.
“At one point I had six sunfish, two sloops, a ski boat and a pontoon boat,” Ries recalled of his own personal fleet. “I was spending half my summer getting the boats ready for teaching the 15 to 20 kids that would come down for the week and the other half fixing the boats. At one time I had 15 boats. I was maintaining 15 boats.”
At 84, Reis has downsized some. He now has only six boats.
While he doesn’t sail his Columbia 27 as much as he used to — it’s difficult to get people his age to go sailing, Reis says — he still fills his time with a variety of off-water activities that include helping others.
Active in his church where he plays the organ, Reis is also an accomplished flutist. He says he realized early on that his violin talents weren’t needed in his high school marching band.
He’s crafted a cello which stands in the front room home of his home, next to the grandfather clock he also built. The mantle above his fireplace was once the cabinet of a pipe organ he bought and donated to a church because, he says, “I always wanted a pipe organ.”
While he is an active pickle ball competitor, Ries can often be seen at the Perquimans County Senior Center challenging Rodney Lassiter in croquet.
As a docent at the Newbold-White House and a member of the Perquimans County Restoration Association, Ries has mentally cataloged history to the degree that he can take you on a verbal tour of historic America, painting a picture of the infamous pirate Blackbeard and other figures from the past.
According to Beverly Gregory, coordinator of the Perquimans Senior Center, there’s “so much more amazing about Ken” besides sailing.
“Skiing and camping in his truck at the best resorts, community volunteer, his voice is amazing in choral and he is so intelligent and gifted. He is always purposefully moving forward to improve and enhance himself and those around him,” she said.
You might say Commander Ken Ries’ sails are always full.