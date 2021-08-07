One of the most interesting people to hail from the Currituck County beaches was Louis T’Merrow Lewark, known colloquially as “The Fat Boy of Penny’s Hill.”
The seventh of 11 children born to fisherman John Lewark and his wife on July 23, 1884, Lewark weighed 18 pounds at birth. He had grown to 150 pounds by the time he was weaned, and weighed in at 250 pounds by age 5. Once a year his parents would take him by boat to Norfolk, Virginia, to be weighed on scales big enough to accommodate him. Lewark’s photograph was taken there at the age of 12. He tipped the scales at 496 pounds.
By his 17th birthday in 1901, Lewark had reached a height of 6 feet, 2 inches and a weight of 690 pounds. A newspaper article that year, proclaiming Lewark “the biggest man in North Carolina,’’ was picked up by newspapers across the country. He had become a national phenomenon.
Though his parents and siblings were all of average height and weight, alterations to the family home were necessary to accommodate Lewark’s size. Since even the strongest furniture crumbled under his weight, a special bed and chair made from steel were crafted for him. All the home’s doors were widened so he wouldn’t have to walk through sideways.
Lewark’s shoes were custom made in Elizabeth City. It was said that the shoes of two average men could fit into his one shoe. His mother made all of his clothes. Ten yards of fabric were required to make one shirt. If Lewark was not available to be measured, his mother would use her own waist measurement for his neck size and estimate his wrist measurement by the size of her neck.
Lewark was remarkably strong and agile. A New York Times article from 1902 described him as “supple as an Indian and quick as a cat.” At the age of 10 Lewark could hold his parents out at arms length on the palms of his hands.
A fisherman like his father, Lewark would pull his boat from the water, filled with decoys and fishing gear, and drag it to the house. According to Currituck County Heritage Magazine, “No ordinary 10 men could pull it back to the water.”
Lewark made quite an impression at a meeting and exhibition of the Surfmen’s Mutual Benefit Association held in Elizabeth City in 1901. He stunned watchers by effortlessly hauling in breech buoys with one hand, a task usually requiring three strong men.
A guy that big and strong had an appetite to match. Lewark would often eat six canvasback ducks at one sitting. Legend has it that he once consumed two Canada geese, topping them off with a pair of ducks. It took three gallons of water a day to hydrate him. He never touched alcohol.
A kind and amiable person, Lewark proved his devotion to others during the hurricane of 1896, when he alone took his boat into the raging storm to rescue isolated families trapped by the hurricane. He was 12 years old at the time.
As he grew older, Lewark allowed his brother, St. Clair “Buggins” Lewark, to exhibit him at fairs and public gatherings, though he never enjoyed being on display.
On Aug. 5, 1906, Louis Lewark succumbed to typhoid fever at the age of 22. Weighing 740 pounds at his death, his huge coffin was constructed by friends and family. It took 12 men to carry the coffin bearing Lewark’s body to his grave. He is buried in the family cemetery in Aydlett.
Marjorie Berry is a public information assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.