Wendy Bunch Casper waited two and a half years and traveled more than 1,400 miles to meet Fitz.
Casper drove with her husband, David, from their Chowan County home to the Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services center in Concordia, Kansas, where she would finally meet her diabetic alert dog on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.
The Caspers had driven so far because Wendy, 46, suffers from diabetes — she was diagnosed with Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes at age 5 — and she had decided to look into acquiring a diabetic alert dog and CARES is where they’re trained.
Humans produce a metallic smell when they have low blood sugar and a fruity smell when their blood sugar level is high. Using their heightened sense of smell, diabetic alert dogs are able to pick up those smells and, because of their training, alert their owner when their blood sugar level rises too high or drops too low.
Casper recalls being among a group of people who had traveled to CARES that day in 2018 to pick up a service dog. She recalls waiting as a CARES staff member brought out each dog to its new owner. The breeds ran the gamut from poodles to small black Labradors.
Casper had requested a Labrador during the application process but was not promised a specific breed. She recalls waiting anxiously to meet her new canine friend until almost all the dogs had been paired up with their new owner.
And then she saw him: Fitz, a large English Labrador.
“It was love at first sight,” recalls Casper. “I went straight to my knees and he laid his paw in my hand. I knew we had a bond right then.”
David snapped a photo that the family keeps to remember the moment.
The Caspers would go on to spend a week in Kansas learning the proper commands and techniques for living with a service dog.
“I was amazed at how well these dogs had been trained,” Casper said.
Casper said owners would give their dog the command for the “sit” position and leave the building. When they returned, the dogs would still be in the sit position.
Only two days after their meeting, Casper says Fitz was able to alert her when her blood sugar dropped or rose too high. He would paw her or sit up and stare at her.
While her pairing with Fitz seemed like a match made in heaven, Casper, previously a school resource officer and math teacher, had to overcome one major obstacle before she ever met him.
“I have been scared of dogs all my life,” she said.
But realizing that diabetic alert dogs could help someone like her, Casper decided to research how to acquire one. Six months later, she shared the news with her husband and parents that she wanted to purchase one.
Knowing her long fear of dogs, “their mouths dropped open,” Casper said.
Casper knew she could overcome her fear, but another potential obstacle loomed when she discovered how much diabetic alert dogs cost.
She contacted a family she knew in Perquimans County who had an alert dog, and they told her about CARES. She said the agency’s prices for alert dogs were considerably lower than those she had previously researched.
So Casper contacted CARES and completed an online application, and two and half years later she was finally able to meet and take home Fitz.
Fitz has an interesting history. Born in Kansas, he was named for an orphan who was a passenger on the Orphan Train to Kansas more than a century ago. The Orphan Train Movement was a program that transported orphaned and homeless children from crowded cities in the eastern United States to foster homes in rural areas of the Midwest. Casper said each litter at CARES is given special names, and Fitz’s litter was named after child passengers on the Orphan Train.
Fitz was trained by inmates at a federal prison in Colorado, who are part of a special program that allows them to help train service dogs.
After graduating from the program, Fitz was placed in a foster home in Arkansas and then another foster home in Memphis before returning to the CARES center in Kansas.
According to CARES’ website, “Foster homes offer puppies a place to learn basic obedience, become socialized to all aspects of public and private life.”
“They get them ready for the real world,” Casper said.
Fitz now accompanies Casper everywhere she goes. He wears his vest which lets everyone know he is a diabetic alert dog.
The vest also includes the following warning: “Service Dogs Do Not Pet.” Casper said that’s important to know, because if people pet him, Fitz could confuse the scents, and that could hinder how effective he is when it comes to smelling Casper’s blood sugar levels.
“He works with his nose,” said Casper. “If people rub him, he may get distracted by their scent.”
Casper said if Fitz alerts her and she does not do anything, he will go over to her husband or parents and alert them.
Not long after Casper brought Fitz home, she learned just how special he is to her.
Casper left Fitz with her husband at their home and walked outside to a building she uses for her scrapbooking hobby.
Casper said David called her while she was scrapbooking and told her that Fitz was pawing him.
Casper walked back to the house and was met by Fitz at the back door.
When she checked her blood sugar level, it was 198.
“He has been remarkable,” said Casper.
Fitz continues to assist Casper each day. He even alerts her while she is sleeping, pawing her when her blood sugar levels rise to high or drop too low.
Normally If the Caspers are in a public setting, like a restaurant, Fitz will remain in a sitting position beside Casper. She said he alerts her about her blood sugar level without making a scene simply by standing up.
Casper said she likes to give Fitz a treat for praise, and when she is at home his favorite treat is a frozen green bean.
Fitz enjoys playing with his toys and his favorite Frisbee and playing outside with Casper.
Now more than two years after their first meeting, Fitz, who turned 3 this year, is still Casper’s perfect dog.
“He is my best friend,” said Casper. “He is my perfect Fitz.”
For more information about the CARES center, visit http://www.caresks.com/dog_services.htm.