This under-the-sea-themed cake is an example of the work Renave Knighton creates through her business, Cakes d’Amore. Knighton says she loves to bake beautiful, scrumptious cakes for weddings, birthdays and other special occasions.

 Photo courtesy Renave Knighton

As someone who loves baking and has been doing it since she was a child, Renave Knighton didn’t have any trouble coming up with a name for her cake-making business.

Cakes d’Amore means “Cakes of Love,” and Knighton’s love for the craft of cake-baking is evident in her creations. Knighton says she loves to bake beautiful, scrumptious cakes for weddings, birthdays and other special occasions.