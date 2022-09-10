This under-the-sea-themed cake is an example of the work Renave Knighton creates through her business, Cakes d’Amore. Knighton says she loves to bake beautiful, scrumptious cakes for weddings, birthdays and other special occasions.
As someone who loves baking and has been doing it since she was a child, Renave Knighton didn’t have any trouble coming up with a name for her cake-making business.
Cakes d’Amore means “Cakes of Love,” and Knighton’s love for the craft of cake-baking is evident in her creations. Knighton says she loves to bake beautiful, scrumptious cakes for weddings, birthdays and other special occasions.
“I just love the opportunity to be a part of someone’s special event,” she said.
Knighton’s cake flavor options include vanilla, chocolate, carrot, confetti, cookies and cream, red velvet and almond wedding. Knighton is also open to creating custom flavors on request.
“I accommodate most things requested,” she said.
Knighton uses a buttercream frosting and can decorate cakes based on a theme. She also uses a 3-D printer to design her own cookie cutters.
Depending on the specific design, it can take up to 12 hours to decorate a cake. Knighton also offers abstract celebration cakes.
Knighton said for people interested in a wedding cake, she can make a tasting box so they can sample their favorite flavors.
In addition to cakes, Knighton makes cookies and seasonal hot cocoa bombs.
Originally from Virginia Beach, Knighton said she’s always had a passion for baking.
“I have been baking my whole life,” she said.
Knightly fondly recalls interviewing her aunt, a talented pastry chef, for a school writing assignment on future professions when she was 12. Knighton said her grandmother also encouraged her to pursue a profession that would utilize her baking skills.
“My grandmother always pushed me to do this because she believed in me,” Knighton said.
Knighton didn’t become a professional baker when she became an adult, however. She got a job in human relations and for many years baked just for her family and friends.
After moving from Kansas to Camden with her family in 2021 for her husband’s job, Knighton said she got certified as a home baker in North Carolina and started Cakes d’Amore.
Knighton will be selling cookie kits, decorated sugar cookies and hot cocoa bombs at the Camden Heritage Festival on Oct. 8 and the Holly Days Festival of Gifts in Camden Nov. 5-6.
When she is not baking cakes, Knighton enjoys teaching cookie decorating classes for children and adults. Her upcoming classes are posted on the Cakes d’Amore Facebook page and website at https://www.cakesdamoreus.com. More information about the business is available on the website.