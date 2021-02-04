Love, the harsh realities of the pandemic, and the evils of lynching are among the art topics explored at this month's First Friday ArtWalk.
The monthly showcase of the arts in Elizabeth City's downtown kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m.
Ten venues will be participating, playing host to 14 different artists and vendors, Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant said.
ArtWalkers will also get a chance to participate in the#LoveDowntownEC Love Letter Campaign during the event, Malenfant said. Note cards (both printed and electronic) will be available for ArtWalkers to write a love note to the downtown or their favorite downtown business.
Posh Tots, a new kids boutique, will host a Valentines kids’ creative craft event at 201 N. Water Street. ArtWalkers can pick up free fresh popcorn in the store.
At Port Discover, the children's hands-on science center will be partnering with The Flour Girls to create hot chocolate bombs. ArtWalkers can order them for their kids by Friday at 4 p.m. and pick them up during the event. Because quantities are limited, ArtWalkers are asked to order only for their children. Orders can be submitted at www.portdiscover.org, by calling 252-338-6117 or stopping by 612 E. Main Street.
Sweet Grace will be the guest artists at Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A South Water Street. The mother-daughter duo craft handmade earrings and other gifts.
At Body Kinect Wellness, Lindsay Doughty will be selling her handmade ceramic items, bath bombs and other products. LeAnn Slater of Soul Systems Healing will also offer chair massages. Body Kinect is located at 601 E. Main Street.
Small Town Trendz EC will have handmade gift items for sale at 507 E. Main Street. Small Town Trendz also will be hosting Albemarle Hopeline, the area advocacy agency for domestic violence victims.
Justeen Frumpkin of Hello, Bubba Jean will be displaying her creative decals, shirts, caps, mugs, monograms at Jennings & Jones Bargain Outlet at 206 N. Poindexter Street.
The Sweet Easy at 112 North Poindexter Street will host live music by Jonas Heard and live painting by Sara Linehan. Heard will be performing and Linehan painting from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Adam Nixon also will be performing live music at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 606B East Colonial Avenue, in Pailin's Alley, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nixon's theme for the evening will be songs with women’s names in the title.
At Page After Page, author Deandra Estella will read from her children's book, “Why Can’t We Go, Gigi?: Staying Home During the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic.” The book tells the story of a girl and her grandmother and why things are different during the COVID-19 pandemic. Storytimes will be held on the half-hour and limited to six children at a time. A take-home activity will be included.
Jewelry designer Timothy Witwer, a former physician, will also be at the bookstore at 111 S. Water Street, showcasing his jewelry work.
Arts of the Albemarle's The Center at 516 E. Main Street will also host a reception starting at 5 p.m. for its featured artists for February, Alexis Joyner and Danny Doughty. Joyner's "Forgotten Fruit" exhibit, featuring his paintings and sculptures depicting the lynchings of African-American women between 1886 and 1957, will be on display. Also on display will be Doughty's folk art paintings. Both artists will be attending the reception.
ArtWalkers participating in the #LoveDowntownEC Love Letter Campaign are asked to pen on provided notecards a line or two about what they love most about the downtown or their favorite business. The notecards should be returned to the ECDI office at 106 S. Water Street or by email to elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com. They also can be posted to the ECDI Facebook page. Returned "love letters" will be shared on social media and with ECDI's partners, Malenfant said.
Malenfant also reminded ArtWalkers that social distancing and masking requirements are still in effect, and masks are required when inside businesses and restaurants.