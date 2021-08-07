CURRITUCK — Cayden Lowe, a member of Currituck County 4-H, is the 2021 Southern Regional 4-H Horse Show Public Speaking Contest champion.
Lowe won gold medals at the 2021 district and state NC 4-H Public Speaking Contest with her presentation “Coming Back with Confidence“ and qualified to represent North Carolina at the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championships.
Lowe also earned the opportunity to compete at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio in October and the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup in Louisville, Kentucky in November.
ARHS WIC clinic wins breastfeeding award
Albemarle Regional Health Services’ Women With Infant Children Clinic has been named a WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence winner by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.
More than 100 of the awards were handed out across the country, with 28 awarded to WIC agencies in the southeast. ARHS’ WIC clinic was one of only four in North Carolina to earn the award. The other North Carolina WIC clinics honored included Brunswick County’s, Union County’s and the Richmond County Health Department’s.
“USDA established the award program to recognize WIC local agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support to WIC moms,” said Willie C. Taylor, FNS southeast regional administrator. “The intent is to provide models to help other WIC clinics strengthen their breastfeeding programs to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates nationwide.”
A major goal of the WIC Program is to improve the health of babies and moms through breastfeeding; WIC serves about half of all babies born in the country.
ECSU’s Smith named to Fellows Commission
Dr. Joy Smith, dean of Elizabeth City State University’s School of Education and Business, has been appointed to the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission by the UNC Board of Governors.
Established in 2017 by the N.C. General Assembly, the commission is responsible for determining program and forgivable loan recipient criteria and selection procedures. The 14-member commission selects five participating institutions of higher education with approved educator preparation programs, selecting recipients to receive forgivable loans.
“This is an honor to be appointed to this commission,” Smith said. “Working to educate future teachers in North Carolina is an important mission and I am excited to be a part of this team.”
Smith is a longtime business and economics professor at ECSU. She earned bachelor of arts in policy studies from Dartmouth College, a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law, a master of business degree from DePaul University’s Kellstadt School of Business, an masters in project management degree from Western Carolina University, and a master of philosophy and doctorate from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Before coming to ECSU, she taught at Chicago’s Columbia College, at New York University and at Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Smith also serves as a new student adviser. Her primary areas of research interest center on supply chain management, psychological contracts, GRIT, and educating rural students.
Schools Foundation elects new leaders
HERTFORD — Dina Hurdle has been elected president and Cody Lamb vice president of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. for 2021-22.
Hurdle is a 1974 graduate of Perquimans High School. She continued her education at College of the Albemarle and earned a business administration degree in 1976.
“Dina has been on the Foundation Board for seven years and is active, visible, well-known and respected throughout our community,” said foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter. “She has been an asset as a board member throughout her tenure, volunteering annually at the golf tournament and on the scholarship selection committee.”
Lamb is a 2006 graduate of Perquimans High School and 2010 graduate of N.C. State University where he earned a degree in agricultural business management.
“Mr. Lamb is a lifelong resident of Perquimans County, avid supporter of education and athletics in the county and has been active on the foundation board, providing leadership on the finance committee and as a board member for the past five years,” Lassiter said. “He is well respected across the state and will be an asset in this leadership position.”
The Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation Board of Directors also welcomed four new board members at its July meeting: James Caddy, Jaundice Tolson-Lawrence, Yvonne Honza and Matt Winslow.
Jarvis-Mackey named to nonprofits board
RALEIGH — Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, president/CEO of River City Community Development Corp., is one of five new members named to the board of directors of the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits, a statewide network for nonprofit board and staff members. The new board members will “provide strategic direction and growth around the center’s mission to educate, connect, and advocate for North Carolina nonprofits,” the NCCN said in a press release.