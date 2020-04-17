During her drives to work at Meadstown Produce in Weeksville the last couple of weeks, Kristin Lunsford has watched as tractors break ground for farmers’ spring planting.
Some of the fields she’s watched being tilled will grow the produce that Lunsford sells at her family’s store on Meadstown Road.
Lunsford has managed Meadstown Produce for the last five years. It is owned by her father, Wayne White, and her uncle, Ronnie White, of White Brothers Packing Company.
Lunsford’s family has been farming for more than four decades. By comparison, Meadstown Produce is much younger: it didn’t open until 2014. Lunsford said her family decided to open the store because people were driving all the way from western North Carolina and Virginia to buy their collards and sweet potatoes.
This time of year, the only locally grown produce available at Lunsford’s store is asparagus. However, shoppers will find a wide variety of vegetables and fruits grown in Georgia and Florida.
It’s not until May, June and July that Lunsford will offer more locally grown produce such as cucumbers, squash, sweet corn and zucchini.
Like many other farmers markets and country stores, Meadstown Produce is seeing an increase in customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“They want to support local businesses,” Lunsford said.
Customers also like the freshness and quality of her store’s produce.
“You can tell in the taste,” Lunsford said.
Meadstown Produce also sells ribeye steaks, pork chops and sausages. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Lunsford has also started selling chicken. She gets the meats and poultry from Ahoskie. She also sells Boar’s Head brand deli meats.
One of her family’s favorite things from the store is sweet corn. Lunsford recommends shucking the corn, adding salt, pepper and butter, wrapping the cob in aluminum foil and placing it on the grill.
Lunsford continuously updates Meadstown Produce’s Facebook page with photographs of her meats and produce, so customers can see what’s available.
In addition to produce and meats, Meadstown Produce also sells animal feed.
Growing up in Weeksville, Lunsford said she always knew she wanted to work in agriculture. As a young girl she fondly remembers hauling cabbage in the hot summer sun.
“It was hard work,” Lunsford said.
Lunsford said the best part of her job is seeing her customers. She also enjoys working alongside her family. During the summer her daughter, Riley, helps out in the store.
Lunsford said she and her family look forward to growing their business at Meadstown Produce.
“We are a reliable source for the public,” she said.
Meadstown Produce is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.