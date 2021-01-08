With only five official participants, today’s First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Elizabeth City will be smaller than previous ArtWalks.
But don’t think that will make the monthly arts showcase less fun, says Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc.
“A smaller event allows for more time for ArtWalkers to visit each featured artist and each business, and allows for a more relaxed walking pace to get from location to location,” Malenfant said Thursday.
Today’s ArtWalk, which begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m., will feature a new business celebrating its opening downtown, Malenfant said.
Posh Tots, a fashionable children’s clothing boutique, is opening at 201 N. Water Street. Posh Tots will be hosting a winter-themed craft event for kids, Malenfant said.
The storefront is the former site of Party in the Box for Kids, which, according to Malenfant, has already outgrown its space in less than a year. Posh Tots has the same owners as Party in the Box, she said.
Studio 511 at 116 N. Poindexter Street will also be participating in today’s ArtWalk. The business will host its regular art journaling class from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will be asked to bring a 9-inch x 12-inch Canson Mixed Media Journal. Materials used during the class will include tissue paper stenciling, collage, paper cutting, blackout poetry and sketching. Reservations are encouraged by calling 335-1264.
At Body Kinect Wellness at 601 E. Main Street, Lindsay Doughty will be the featured artist. Doughty will display her aromatic soaps, bath bombs and other creations, as well as her hand-made ceramic items.
Upstairs in the same building, Matt Matthews will be showcasing his wooden cutting boards, charcuterie boards, coasters and wine holders at Bijoux Vibes. The business’s address is 104 S. Poindexter Street.
Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine, at 606 E Colonial Avenue, will be hosting musician Adam Nixon, who Malenfant said will be performing live “from a socially distanced corner” between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Three other venues — Arts of the Albemarle, Cozy Carolina Boutique, and Page After Page Bookstore — will not host featured artists at today’s ArtWalk. All three plan to remain open later than normal, however.
Malenfant also urged ArtWalkers to check out the new public art just outside Weatherly Lofts at 225 N. Water Street. Adam White of Coastal Carver carved benches out of huge oak logs to look like wrapped candy pieces. The art pays tribute to the former Weatherly Candy company once located at the site.
Malenfant reminded ArtWalkers that COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect and should be observed during today’s event. Facemasks must be worn at all times when inside a business. They also must be worn outdoors when it’s impossible to maintain a 6-foot social distance from someone outside your immediate household.
Malenfant also noted that masks are required in restaurants at all times, except when customers are actively eating or drinking.
“We strongly encourage participants to abide by recommended social distancing, masking, and hand-washing guidelines in order for us to continue future ArtWalk events,” Malenfant said. “We ask everyone to be respectful of others. Political opinions and personal beliefs aside, compliance with these rules is necessary for businesses to be allowed to stay open.”
For more information about First Friday ArtWalk, contact Malenfant at 252-338-4104 or email her at elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.