The Rev. Arthur Manigault, pastor of Spirit and Truth United Methodist Church in Winfall, recently also became pastor at Riverside United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City.
Manigault said he is “looking forward to growing with the congregation” at Riverside while also hoping to be a positive force in the community.
Serving as pastor at two churches is nothing new for Manigault. Prior to his assignment at Riverside UMC, he served as pastor at First United Methodist Church in Williamston for two years. He did so while continuing to pastor at Spirit and Truth UMC, where he’s been the past 13 years.
Manigault began serving Riverside UMC on July 4 and he and his wife, Tracy, are living at the church’s parsonage in Elizabeth City.
His schedule at the two churches has already become part of his routine. Sundays begin with Men’s Bible Study at Riverside UMC at 8:45 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10 a.m. Manigault then drives to Winfall for a worship service at Spirit and Truth UMC at noon. He holds general Bible study at Riverside UMC on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and at Spirit and Truth UMC on Thursdays at 7 p.m.
Originally from East Elmhurst in the Queens borough of New York City, Manigault said he and Tracy moved to the area years ago because she has family in Perquimans.
Before being called to the ministry, Manigault worked in sales, first for a cable company and then a car dealership. He’s currently completing studies at Duke Divinity School.
Manigault said his goal is to create an atmosphere where the church he’s pastoring is a “haven for the community.” When he’s counseling people through difficult hardships, he said the most important thing he shares is how critical is for the person “to develop a personal relationship with the Lord and Savior.”
Manigault enjoys spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. The former DJ likes listening to gospel music and has played the drums since he was in high school. He maintains a daily fitness regime working out at Planet Fitness. Manigault has also written a monthly devotional for The Perquimans Weekly for years.
Church services for both Spirit and Truth UMC and Riverside UMC are available on each church’s Facebook page for people who are unable to attend in person.