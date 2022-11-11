Marathon medals

The designs for the medals to be issued to winners of next March’s second annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon are shown. Sports Destination Management named the inaugural in-person Coast Guard marathon held last spring one of its “2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism” winners in its November-December issue.

 Photo courtesy Visit Elizabeth City

The nation’s leading publication for sporting event managers and organizers has awarded one if it’s top honors to Elizabeth City’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.

