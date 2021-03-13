EDENTON — Makiia Slade loved parties — the bigger, the better.
On March 30, Makiia’s family will host a birthday party in her honor and they’re inviting the entire Chowan County community to help them remember her.
Makiia would have turned 10 this month. The 9-year-old and her mother were shot and killed on July 24, 2020, by an unknown assailant as they drove on U.S. Highway 17 in Edenton.
Makiia’s family will host the party for Makiia from 3 p.m. 8 p.m. at Colonial Park, on the Edenton waterfront.
“She always wanted a big birthday party. She wanted to everyone to enjoy the celebration,” said Makiia’s mother Shatory Slade, who also was injured in the attack that killed her daughter.
After Makiia was killed, individuals and groups offered her family support by hosting fundraisers, making ribbons, and hosting vigils, boat flotillas and motorcycle rallies. The family still keeps in contact with many of those supporters. The Community Day on March 30 is their way of thanking them.
“It’s an effort to thank the community for its love and support,” Slade said.
Besides face-painting, balloon animals and other activities for children, the event will also feature free hot dogs and hamburgers. Attendees will also have the chance to purchase food from a new food truck, Kiia’s Way, Slade and her sisters — Felicia Ford, Rachelle Hunter and Christina Williams — plan to debut at the Community Day.
“We’re debuting it at the celebration in her memory,” Slade said.
“It is Makiia,” Williams said of the food truck, noting the name is a take on “This is Makiia’s Way,” the path they believe the youngster is still leading them on.
Prior to Makiia’s death, Slade was saving to buy a house. She and her sisters always wanted to have a food truck, but were living separate lives, doing their own thing.
As a girl who was just beginning to express her love of food, Makiia loved cooking, trying new food and watching shows on the Food Network.
The sisters shared a story from Makiia’s first time trying crab. She was a little intimidated by the crab legs, but once Makiia was shown how to open them and eat the meat inside, she jumped right in. Her enthusiasm for trying new foods and her love of spending time in the kitchen with family was part of what inspired the sisters to work together.
“She was really getting into it,” Slade said of Makiia’s love of food. “Cooking has always been a big part of our family.”
When Makiia died, Slade use the money she saved to purchase the food truck. The sisters plan to offer a variety of Southern dishes with a bit of a twist. The menu currently includes their take on grilled cheese, shrimp and grits, fried fish, soul food, power bowls, desserts, vegetarian dishes, chicken and waffles and “some serious pulled pork.”
Kiia’s Way will also serve several types of egg rolls, including pulled pork and Philly cheese steak.
“Our menu is an expression of ourselves,” Hunter said.
The sisters also noted that no one else is operating a food truck in Edenton consistently. “You see food trucks come and go from here, but we wanted something that the town can call their own,” they said.
Sale proceeds from the truck on Community Day will help fund a dance scholarship the family created in Makiia’s memory. She loved to dance, and preferred hip hop and ballet, Slade said.
The sisters are also working on creating a scholarship for John A. Holmes High School students who want to go into a criminal justice career after graduation.
Community Day and the food truck are not only a way of keeping Makiia’s legacy alive; they’re also a way to keep her unsolved murder in the public eye.
According to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, Makiia and her mother were shot on July 24, 2020, by someone in a passing vehicle as they were traveling in their vehicle on U.S. 17 South, near the West Queen Street interchange.
Makiia died from her injuries. Slade was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where she was treated and later released. Slade is still recovering from her injuries, performing physical therapy at home.
“I’m trying to get back to being strong,” she said. “I’m trying to get comfortable with my new normal.”
The sisters all said Makiia’s younger relatives had a rough time after her death, but seem to be doing better now.
Slade said she still feels “confused” by what happened, unable to make sense of why she and her daughter were targeted and why the case still hasn’t been solved.
Chowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John McArthur said there had been no new leads in the case as of Sunday, March 7. A total of $15,000 in rewards for information about Makiia’s murder have been offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Chowan County Sherrif’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations are asking anyone information to call the Chowan Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500. The Crime Stoppers Tip Line can be reached at 252-482-5100.
The sisters noted that tips left with law enforcement agencies remain anonymous.
“Someone has to know something. If you know anything, just say something,” the sisters said.
Makiia’s family is also seeking help from the community with the upcoming Community Day. They are looking for both vendors to set up booths as well as donations. Those interesting in helping can email kiiaswayfoodtruck@gmail.com.
The family also encourages anyone planning to attend the event to wear a face covering and social distance whenever possible.