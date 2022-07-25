TODAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host free computer classes on Excel 2 Monday, July 25; PowerPoint on Tuesday; email Wednesday; and one-on-one computer help Thursday. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Waterfront film
The 1998 film “What Dreams May Come” will be screened at Mariners’ Wharf Park as part of the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever happens first.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on the theme “Ahoy, Me Hearties” for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A program “Pirates Ahoy” for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Nursing pinning
College of The Albemarle will host a pinning ceremony for graduates of its practical nursing program at the Elizabeth City Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m.
Summer graduation
College of The Albemarle will host its summer commencement ceremony in the Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. Guests should present tickets at the door.
WEDNESDAY
Economic mobility
The ncIMPACT Initiative at the UNC School of Government, Elizabeth City State University and the Albemarle Commission will host a town hall event to “highlight innovations leading to economic mobility” in Room 117 at the K.E. White Center at 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/ECSUevent.
Harvest Christian VBS
Harvest Christian Fellowship Church will host Vacation Bible School, Wednesday through Friday at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The program is open to everyone pre-school age to adult. Call: 252-331-7008.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at South Mills Ruritan Club from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at Taylor’s Oak restaurant in Camden at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County governmental complex from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Kitchen Science
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a second Kitchen Science Camps for youth ages 11 and up from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will focus on candy-making. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kitchen-science-camp-ages-11-and-up-tickets-349657203107/.
FRIDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Shawboro Ruritan Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
School board filing
Filing for three seats on the Camden Board of Education continues at the Camden Board of Elections office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at noon.
Shut Up & Listen
Shut Up & Listen record store will hold a ribbon cutting and Business After Hours at 610 E. Ferry St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Teen Tech Club
The Teen Tech Club will meet at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies at 10 a.m. to learn about drone racing.
SATURDAY
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library program
The Camden Public Library will host baby storytime for kids age 2 and younger Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 10:30 a.m.
Library program
The Camden Public Library will host toddler storytime Wednesday, Aug. 3, for kids ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m.
Library program
The Camden Public Library will host a big kid storytime Thursday, Aug. 4, for kids ages 4-6, at 10:30 a.m.
Biz ribbon cuttings
Electric Garden and Magical Wanderings will host ribbon cuttings and business after hours at 608 E. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Adult arts classes
The Perquimans Arts League and the Perquimans County Library will host a sampler of arts classes for adults at the library at 514 S. Church St., Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call 426-3041.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton Aug. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
At the Movies
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the film, “The Secret Life of Pets,” during its At the Movies series Thursday, Aug. 11, with showings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration requested for groups of 10 or more.
History for Lunch
Marvin Tupper Jones, a descendant of the Chowanoke Native American tribe, will give a History for Lunch presentation at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, Aug. 17, at noon. The Chowanoke Nation was the largest of the Algonquian nations in North Carolina. The English encountered them in 1586, one year before the arrival of the Lost Colony and 21 years before the settlement of Jamestown. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
CPR, AED training
The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
UPCOMING
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.