The final First Friday ArtWalk of the year gets underway Friday at 4 p.m., and the director of Elizabeth City Downtown is offering a stern warning for participants: Wear a mask and practice social distancing if you want the monthly downtown arts showcase to continue.
“We strongly encourage participants to abide by recommended social distancing, masking, and hand-washing guidelines in order for us to continue future ArtWalk events,” Debbie Malenfant said Thursday in her preview of the December ArtWalk.
Malenfant noted that current state COVID-19 mandates require everyone to wear a mask when inside a business. Masks are also required, she said, when you’re outside and cannot be 6 feet from anyone not in your immediate household, and when you’re inside a restaurant except when actively eating or drinking.
“Political opinions and personal beliefs aside, compliance with these rules is necessary for businesses to be allowed to stay open,” Malenfant said.
She added ECDI usually doesn’t give a theme to ArtWalks, held the first Friday of every month, but “if we did” today’s might be called “COVID Christmas in Downtown.”
Malenfant noted that the downtown’s holiday lights will be lit, a masked Santa will be strolling around, and storefront windows will be decorated for the annual Christmas Window Decorating contest. Thirty-six businesses, organizations and agencies are competing in the contest. Ballots used to choose a winner will be available at participating stores. Entries can be dropped off at participating stores or at ECDI’s office at 106 South Water Street by Dec. 23.
Eighteen venues are participating in the ArtWalk, Malenfant said. She again urged participants to abide by COVID capacity restrictions at each venue.
Jennifer Chappell of From the She Shed will be showcasing her string art at the Lazzy Frog at 603 E. Fearing Street.
Four businesses on Water Street are participating: Wood-burning artist Terri James will be at Page After Page Bookstore at 111 S. Water; Jana Marie Designs will display handmade jewelry at Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water; Emily Martin of Bee’s Southern Creations Jewelry will be displaying her jewelry at Flour Girls Café & Bakery at 102 N. Water; and Lauren Luther of Coastal Creative Table Scape Kits will be at Brackwater Brush Studio at 115 N. Water.
Six venues on Main Street will be participating: Elle Lynn Boutique at 613 E. Main will host Craft Woodworking and Designs; Port Discover at 611 E. Main will host a “science-to-go” holiday themed Snow Science Activity, details of which are available at https://portdiscover.square.site/ or by calling 338-6117; Prodigy Realty will host Gene Tick Photography and Josh Tick Photography at 605 E. Main; Lindsay Doughty will be showcasing her handmade ceramics, Emily Elliott will be displaying her homemade goodies, and Leann Slater will be giving chair massages at Body Kinect Wellness at 601 E. Main; the Albemarle Alliance for Children & Families will host an ornament decorating activity at Small Town Trendz at 507 E. Main; and Arts of the Albemarle will be showcasing new pieces of art in its gallery at 516 E. Main.
Four businesses are participating on Poindexter Street: Jolee Goldsmith will showcase her handmade wooden rings and Evan Nowarah will be playing the ukulele at The SweetEasy at 112 S. Poindexter; Heidi Blake of Coastal Creations will showcase her sea glass art and jewelry at Bijoux Vibes at 104 S. Poindexter; Louise Woodworth will showcase her “Not Your Mamas Cake Plate” upcycled creations at the Jennings & Jones Bargain Outlet at 206 N. Poindexter; and Sam Clayton of Uniquely Paints will showcase his artwork at Coasters Downtown Draught House at 216 N. Poindexter.
Crank’s Shoe Repair owner Ernest Banks will participate in his first ArtWalk by showcasing his lamp creations at 509 E. Colonial Avenue. William C. Hoffman will also display his art at Crank’s.
Outside of AoA, on the corner of Main and Poindexter streets, Elizabeth City native T.E. Price will be selling and signing copies of her book, “Love’s True Colors,” and her newest novel, “Take Flight.” On the opposite corner, Visit Elizabeth City will have a table set up to offer information about Our E-City, a new campaign promoting Elizabeth City.
Following the ArtWalk, the Pasquotank Yacht Club will be hosting its annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River. Spectators should be able to watch the parade, which starts at 7 p.m., from Waterfront Park, Mariners’ Wharf Park and Mothboat Park.