Do you want to learn more about growing many types of plants? Are you looking for fun, yet rewarding volunteer work in your community? If so, the Pasquotank County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program is for you!
Certified Extension Master Gardener volunteers are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn, and help others.
In exchange for their training, Certified Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers (40 hours the first year, 20 hours per year thereafter) and work through the Pasquotank County Cooperative Extension Center to provide horticulture-related information to the public.
Classes include training on vegetables, fruits, lawn or turf grasses, shrubs, trees, flowers, and landscaping. Classes also include training on insect and disease control, soil fertility, and many other aspects of the culture of ornamentals and vegetables.
The next Pasquotank County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer class will be held starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Classes will continue on Tuesdays through Dec. 21. The cost for the training is $135. The fee covers the cost of an official name badge, class materials and a copy of the Extension Master Gardener manual. If you have a computer, the online version of the manual costs only $75.
Participants are expected to attend all class sessions (a minimum attendance of 80% is required). After completion of all classes as well as the 40 hours of service, volunteers will be given opportunities to teach workshops, give demonstrations, assist at gardening shows and/or sales and many other gardening related activities.
Stop by the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Center at 1209 McPherson Street, Elizabeth City, to pick up an application. Applications must be hand delivered or received by mail in the Pasquotank County Extension Center, P.O. Box 1608, Elizabeth City, 27906-1608 no later than Sept. 3.
For additional information, contact Grace Atkins at 338-3954.
Grace Adkins is a horticultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.