TTM Tech donates to B&G Club

TTM Technologies recently donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club to use purchasing coats for our club members as well as sports equipment. Shown (l-r) are Melanie Metzler, Steven McDyer, Jeff Womack, Alex Rich, Elizabeth Mitchell, Jack Enright and Phil Hornthal.

 Photo courtesy Boys & Girls Club

CARY — The president and co-founder of Edenton-based Regulator Marine has been inducted into the North Carolina Women Business Owner's Hall of Fame. 

Joan Maxwell was among the seven women in the NCWBO's Hall of Fame's fifth cohort of inductees celebrated at an event in Cary on Oct. 20. Emceeing the event was State Auditor Beth Wood, a 2020 Hall of Fame inductee. 