...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
TTM Technologies recently donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club to use purchasing coats for our club members as well as sports equipment. Shown (l-r) are Melanie Metzler, Steven McDyer, Jeff Womack, Alex Rich, Elizabeth Mitchell, Jack Enright and Phil Hornthal.
CARY — The president and co-founder of Edenton-based Regulator Marine has been inducted into the North Carolina Women Business Owner's Hall of Fame.
Joan Maxwell was among the seven women in the NCWBO's Hall of Fame's fifth cohort of inductees celebrated at an event in Cary on Oct. 20. Emceeing the event was State Auditor Beth Wood, a 2020 Hall of Fame inductee.
Besides Maxwell, the 2022 class of inductees included Monica Doss, Van Eure, Sepi Saidi, Lorraine Johnson, Mary Diener and Katie Gailes.
A video posted at the NCWBO's Hall of Fame website, https://ncwbohalloffame.org, described Maxwell as a "trailblazer who's dedicated her working life to the marine industry" and noted her leadership of Regulator Marine, which she cofounded with her husband, Owen, has made it "leading manufacturer in offshore boats."
The video also notes Maxwell's "passion for service" in both the boating industry and her community. She was the first woman to chair the National Marine Manufacturers Association Board of Directors, won the 2018 Hammond Marine Marine Industry Leadership Award, and was presented the Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year Award. She also was named to the National Marine Manufacturers Association's Hall of Fame in 2021.
In her community service, Maxwell is a member of the Christian-based C12 Leaders Roundtable, a group that helps Christian business leaders achieve excellence. She also is a member of the Edenton-Chowan Partnership.
In 2018, she established the In His Service program at Regulator Marine. The program oversees Regulator's charitable giving as well as an employee assistance program at the company.
Reached recently about the Hall of Fame honor, Maxwell described it as "a pretty cool deal."
Wendy Coulter, the NCWBO Hall of Fame's founder and board chair, said in a press release the organization is about "“acknowledging, celebrating and preserving the legacies” of women entrepreneurs.
“The women in the NCWBOHOF have made significant and enduring contributions to impact women’s entrepreneurial development in North Carolina,” said Coulter, who is also the founder and CEO of Hummingbird Creative Group.
Food Lion gives $41K to Meals Wheels
Food Lion Feeds has donated $40,983 to the Albemarle Commission's Senior Nutrition Program to help it serve increased demand for its Meals on Wheels program. The senior nutrition program plans to use the grant for ongoing services to clients, expand routes and provide additional food to food insecure clients.
“The donation from Food Lion Feeds will allow Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program to better serve the home delivered meals clients and to form an ongoing partnership with their local Food Lion Store, Store #1218 and the store manager, Eric McPherson, through various volunteer opportunities and upcoming community events,” said Laura Alvarico, Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging and Senior Nutrition Program director.
Mediacom names Krause a top performer
Mediacom Communications named Nicole Krause of Elizabeth City its Area Operations Employee of the Year during recent award ceremonies held to recognize top performing employees.
Krause was cited for excellence in customer service and for earning high performance marks as a warehouse associate. She started as a Mediacom employee in January 2022.