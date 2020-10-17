McBride movie night
McBride United Methodist Church will host a drive-in movie night at 228 Old Swamp Road, South Mills, on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. The movie shown will be “Overcomer.” Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.
