Weather Alert

This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **ELSA APPROACHING CHESAPEAKE BAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Accomack, Bertie, Camden, Chesapeake, Chowan, Dorchester, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Gloucester, Hampton/Poquoson, Hertford, Inland Worcester, Lancaster, Maryland Beaches, Mathews, Middlesex, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Northumberland, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Somerset, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Western Currituck, Westmoreland, Wicomico, and York * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles west-southwest of Ocean City MD or about 50 miles north-northwest of Norfolk VA - 37.6N 76.5W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 25 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will lift across eastern Virginia overnight, before moving northeast of the Delmarva coast early Friday morning. Heavy rain bands will pivot across the northern neck and lower eastern shore over the next few hours. 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall is forecast across this area over the Lower Eastern Shore. Locally higher amounts up to 6 inches are possible. Heavy rainfall will result in a threat of localized flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for the above mentioned areas. Minor tidal flooding is possible on the Bay side of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore and in portions of the Virginia Northern Neck adjacent to the tidal Potomac. Additionally, a few tornadoes will be possible overnight across southeast Maryland, which could lead to locally enhanced damage. Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop this evening into Friday morning...with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 9 feet. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across coastal Virginia, coastal NE North Carolina and the lower eastern shore. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. Potential impacts include: - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... AND THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across the eastern shore. Remain well braced against a tornado event having additional limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - A few tornadoes are expected. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.