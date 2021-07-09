When Brenda McCloud walked out of her office building for the last time last week, she was expecting to be greeted by one of her good friends.

She didn’t know that actually eight friends and family members would be on hand to throw her a surprise retirement celebration.

McCloud retired Wednesday, June 30, after 30 years working as a tax foreclosure officer for the Pasquotank County Tax Office.

Waiting for her when she walked out of the tax office’s building for the last time was lifelong friend Phyllis Lamb, who helped organize the surprise retirement send-off.

Lamb was joined by McCloud’s husband, Billy McCloud, and several other close friends. They held posters and balloons expressing their congratulations, and inside the building McCloud’s former co-workers gathered in the doorway to watch.

“I was just expecting one girlfriend to come pick me up,” said McCloud, of her reaction when finding her close friends, whom she referred to as “all my people.”

Lamb and McCloud have been friends since they were 9 years old, and it’s a friendship that both treasure.


“We should have been sisters,” Lamb said.

McCloud spent the following few days after retiring relaxing at the beach, a place that’s always been a comfort to her.

“That’s my happy place,” she said.

McCloud, who is now 60, graduated from Northeastern High School in 1978 and she and her husband live in Camden County. She described being recently retired as something that’s taking a bit to get used to.

“Just having the time to do things,” she said.

Among those things she’s now finding more time to do is spending her days in her greenhouse. It’s always been a dream of hers to have a greenhouse where she can grow her own fresh vegetables throughout the year, she said.