Amber Meads will be the speaker for the meeting of Elizabeth City Aglow Lighthouse at St. Phillips Chapel, at the corner of Church and McMorrine streets, today at 10 a.m.
Waterfront prayer
The waterfront prayer group will meet at Waterfront Park Saturday at noon.
New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church at 2098 New Hope Road will host Southern gospel singer Chris Gibbs Sunday at 6 p.m. Light Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
Greater Anointing
Greater Anointing Ministries will host a Regional Revival under a tent on the campus of Faith and Victory Christian Church at 1046½ Horseshoe Road in Elizabeth City, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly. To help defray the revival’s expenses, other churches wishing to participate can contact Deaconess Phyllis Bond at 339-6840. Churches can also donate at CashApp GA: $GAMinistries or mail a donation to P.O. Box 1173, Elizabeth City, NC 27906, or call the Rev. Jackie White at 252-619-2305.
First Christian
The Worship Committee at First Christian Church in Elizabeth City will host Senior Citizen’s Day at 800 Beech Street on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Trish Harris will preside. All seniors are invited to the event, which will include a light lunch and social immediately after the service.
Harvest Christian
Pastor Danny Meads of The Celebration Center in Chesterfield, Virginia, will be the speaker for the Sunday, Aug. 21, service at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church at 11 a.m. Harvest Christian is 765 Oak Stump Road, 1½ miles past Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.