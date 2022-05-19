If are ready to learn about eating the Mediterranean Way this spring/summer the Chowan and Pasquotank centers of NC Cooperative Extension will be offering the "Med Instead of Meds" virtual class starting next week.
The free program will meet for six one-hour sessions each Tuesday at 6 p.m. Sessions start Tuesday and end July 5.
Med Instead of Meds was created by a group of nutrition and health professionals from N.C. State University and the N.C. Division of Public Health. According to Ellen Owens, director of the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension, research has shown that eating the "Med Way" has been proven to protect against chronic illness and in some cases may even result in a person decreasing the medications they take for blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.
Med Instead of Meds classes focus on seven simple steps. Each session explores 1–2 simple steps, a mindfulness skill, and features Med Way recipes. Food demonstrations and/or cooking instruction are included in each session.
According to Owens, eating the Med Way can:
• Decrease the risk of some forms of cancer.
• Be more effective than a low-fat diet for weight loss in overweight and obese individuals.
• Protect against cognitive decline by protecting the small blood vessels in the brain. Eating the Med Way can lower the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by 40%.
• Improve eye health, including decreasing the risk of macular degeneration.
• Decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes. In one study, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes was reduced by 52% when eating the Med Way.
The seven simple steps to Eating the Med Way include:
• Changing your protein
• Swapping your fats
• Eating more vegetables
• Eating more fruit
• Snacking on nuts and seeds
• Making your grains whole
• Rethinking your sweets.
"We are passionate about providing people with the information and tools needed to make delicious meals for themselves and their families," Owens said. "We, too, are on this journey with you to transform our eating to the Med Way."