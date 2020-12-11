Rebecca Miller always wanted to open a bakery with her sister, Laura Joy Bean Cowles. Sadly, Laura passed away from breast cancer and the sisters were never able to realize their dream together.
Miller continued their dream, however, and in December 2018 she and her husband opened LJ Beaners Bakery and Cafe in Moyock. The bakery-cafe is named in honor of Miller’s late sister.
Miller said she likes to incorporate some of her sister’s recipes into LJ Beaners’ menu. The bakery and cafe offers a breakfast and lunch menu, and features specialty coffees and baked goods.
The bakery case is filled with tasty options like large cookies, scrumptious brownies, white chocolate peppermint scones and delicious cinnamon rolls. Dessert trays, gift baskets and cake pops are popular custom orders during the holiday season.
Both children and adults adore the bakery’s hot cocoa bombs.
“You pour hot milk over it and it bursts open,” said Miller. “It’s a ‘wow’ kind of thing for kids.”
The cafe’s Belgian waffle breakfast sandwich features sausage, egg and cheese and a dab of syrup, while the buttermilk biscuits and butter croissants are breakfast-musts. Club and Reuben sandwiches are favorites for lunch.
Located at 155 Survey Road in Moyock, LJ Beaners Bakery and Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The bakery-cafe offers indoor and outdoor seating, delivery and takeout service.
But customers aren’t the only ones served at LJ Beaners. Miller also uses the bakery-cafe to raise funds for community causes.
“I want to give back like my sister gave back to this world,” Miller said.
She said LJ Beaners Bakery and Cafe raised $2,000 for breast cancer patients in the community. She said she feels inspired by her sister’s example.
“It feels like I am giving a little bit back of what she gave to us,” Miller said.
Miller has also helped raise funds through the bakery for a local family in need and for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She’s currently sponsoring an event to seek food donations for the food pantry at Fellowship Baptist Church.
“I have a Christian background,” said Miller. “I feel led to help others.”
For more information about LJ Beaners Bakery and Cafe call (252)435-6580 or visit the bakery’s Facebook page.