With waterways offering natural sights that both captivate the eye and inspire the soul, it is no surprise the Albemarle is a favorite place for kayakers.
Cassondra Ivey discovered the joys of kayaking some years ago, and since 2018 she's been helping others do the same.
Ivey is the owner of Native Girl Kayaking, a mobile business that offers both kayak rentals and guided kayaking tours.
For customers who want to rent a kayak, Ivey will both deliver a kayak to where they want to explore and pick it up when they're done. Her kayaks can be rented by the hour, day or week.
Through her business, Ivey gets to travel to a variety of waterways in the area. Whether it is the Dismal Swamp, Sawyers Creek, Waterfront Park, Edenton Bay, Queen Anne Creek or Lake Drummond, Ivey helps others learn to enjoy kayaking and discover the area's scenic beauty.
Ivey said there are “many hidden gems” in the area for kayaking.
“I like the remote areas the best,” she said.
Renting a kayak is “a great way to experience kayaking before you buy gear,” Ivey said.
She said the average price of a new kayak ranges from $400 to $1,500 and up. She said people on a budget can purchase used kayaks that are in good shape.
Ivey suggests people consider three things before they start kayaking: What type of paddling they want to do, what kind of budget they have to spend, and whether it's more important for them to be stable or fast once they get on the water.
“Make sure it is a good fit” before making a purchase, Ivey said.
For recreational kayaking, Ivey recommends taking advantage of the calm backcountry waters that are “protected from wind and don’t have a lot of activity.”
Ivey suggests people who are beginning kayakers hire a guide like herself to help. Ivey provides her clients with safety tips, including how to launch their kayak from a boat ramp or platform.
“I will make sure you launch successfully,” she said.
As the name of her business attests, Ivey is a native girl. She grew up across the line in Chesapeake, Virginia, so she was already familiar with many of the region's waterways. But it wasn't until when she was pregnant with her daughter that her mom, who lives on the Little River, introduced her to kayaking.
Years later the trio of grandmother, mother and daughter still enjoy kayaking together. Ivey says kayaking is great way for friends and families to connect.
Kayaking is also a great de-stressor, she says. Besides building up Vitamin D, achieving mindfulness, and experiencing nature first hand, “we all sleep better” after kayaking, she said.
“Above all, kayaking should be fun,” she said.
A holistic health care practitioner, Ivey co-owned a practice in Los Angeles, California, before moving to Hertford. She now also lives on the Little River, which remains her favorite place to kayak.
Ivey said one of the best things about kayaking is the “connection to nature” it provides. She's seen all kinds of wildlife while kayaking, including bears, bobcats, alligators, beavers and herons. She describes the experience as both “fascinating and thrilling.”
Ivey has taken groups of bird watchers on guided kayak tours. She also partners with charter fishing guide Jeff Onley of Albemarle Fishing Charters to give guided tours of area waterways.
Ivey will give guided tours to people who wish to rent a kayak or people who have their own kayak and just want a guided tour.
“I welcome all people that want to come,” she said.
Ivey said most people enjoy the "community experience" of kayaking in groups. To accommodate them, Native Girl Kayaking can rent up to a dozen kayaks at a time and take up to a dozen kayakers on tours.
Ivey schedules appointments for kayaking seven days a week, from sunrise to sunset. She generally offers kayaking from mid-April to mid-December, depending on the weather.
“We don’t want people to be too cold,” she said.
She also offers fall foliage tours, letting people experience the brilliant colors of the season first hand.
“I make it safe and convenient,” Ivey said of kayaking. “Get out there and see some nature.”
Native Girl Kayaking's fees for rentals and guided tours can be found on its website or by calling Ivey at 252-404-2266. For more information visit https://nativegirlkayaking.com.