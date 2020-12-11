The Shepard Street–South Road Street Historic District in Elizabeth City is not well known. Despite its rich past, this historically African-American neighborhood has been largely overlooked.
Most locals would be astonished to learn that Shepard Street was once lined with fine estates: the elegant residences of prominent African-American businessmen, medical professionals and educators. Few of these homes have survived the ravages of time.
With the help of Museum of the Albemarle, I am delighted to showcase some of the history of this quarter, focusing on its architecture and the celebrated citizens who erected and inhabited it.
Recently, I briefly outlined the life of renowned Unionist and Reconstruction-era U.S. District Judge George Brooks, and highlighted his endangered home. Today we travel just a few blocks from the Brooks house to the erstwhile residence of one of the greatest educators the Albemarle has ever known: Dr. Peter Weddick Moore.
It would be impossible to give Dr. Moore a proper biography here. I will give salient points but understand that this is only the briefest of introductions to one of Elizabeth City's finest gentlemen.
Dr. Moore was born an enslaved person in Duplin County in 1859. In spite of adversities which we can scarcely comprehend, he managed to rise step by painstaking step, beginning in the depths of poverty and elevating himself to the pitch of prosperity.
From an early age he displayed a brilliant mind and prudent temperament, and by age 20 was engaged as an educator in a one-room schoolhouse near Clinton. As that position did not garner sufficient income, he supplemented it by toiling in the fields.
Eventually he came to Elizabeth City, where he served as principal of the State Normal School, an institution which would later become known as Elizabeth City State University. He served here for the rest of his life, not only in academia but as a true father of the community.
It would be insufficient to only say that he was a blessing to Elizabeth City's African-American citizenry, though indeed he certainly was. It would be more accurate to say that all the townspeople, regardless of race, benefited tremendously from his tireless work. Truly, the more one learns about Dr. Moore, the more fond one inevitably grows of him.
Dr. Moore's home stands in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (although in Dr. Moore's lifetime it was named, coincidentally enough, Martin Street). The structure was built in stages, reflecting its owner's gradual rise in professional success.
Much of the original Eastlake decorations have been removed or obscured over time, so rather than include a modern photograph, I have decided to provide an artistic depiction instead, showing the house as it would've appeared in Dr. Moore's day. It would've been considered quite a fashionable and tasteful residence, a true testament to its owner's achievements.
It is my hope that you will be encouraged to look further into the life and times of Dr. Moore. His story really is marvelous.
Ian von Talee is a local historic preservationist.