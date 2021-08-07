CAMDEN — Love and memories make a great family reunion day. That is exactly what the Silas and Betty Seymour family had on Saturday, July 24, at their homeplace on Seymour Drive in Camden.
More than 200 descendants of Marvin Seymour, Fannie S. Leary, Mabel S. Games, Marguerite S. Bray, Alma S. Spence, S.B. Seymour, Joe and Erving Seymour filled their former home and its surrounding grounds for the event. The home is now owned by Ryan and Christy Albertson, who graciously allowed the Seymour family to hold its reunion there.
Family members ranging in age from six months to 89 came from California, Florida, Michigan and areas in between. They enjoyed an abundance of delicious food and wonderful desserts, including homemade ice cream, as they reminisced and reconnected with each other. Children played old-fashioned games and lemonade was served under the old oak tree.
George Marvin Seymour wrote a song for the reunion that the family sang. Everyone sent in recipes and photos so I could make a cookbook, which we sold as a fundraiser so no one had to pay. Egads also helped us with hats and T-shirts to help with the reunion expenses.
The reunion also included an auction that raised $1,887. Items we auctioned off included Bigmama’s hats, prints of Joe Seymour and Joe Namath, and Papa’s mule and horse harness.
We can still hear our ancestors telling us years ago to never stop our reunions and to please keep in touch with our families. We have tried to follow their wishes.
We also hope that all families will reconnect after so many have stayed their distance because of COVID-19.