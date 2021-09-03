Michael Morgan discovered his passion for music at a very young age. He says his grandmother always loved music and encouraged him to develop a fondness for it as well.
By the time Morgan was in kindergarten, he was taking piano lessons. By eighth grade, he had started taking organ lessons as well.
The Shawboro native’s love for performing music has continued as an adult. He not only serves as music director at Edenton Baptist Church, he also is the accompanist for the Albemarle Chorale, the group of community singers who perform free concerts in the spring and at Christmas.
When he’s not performing music, Morgan works at Miller Funeral Home.
Even though he’s a fan of the classics, Morgan said he likes to listen to and perform a wide variety of music.
“Music can transform people and the world,” Morgan said. “Music is powerful.”
Morgan, who has served as music director at Edenton Baptist since 2015, said he enjoys working with members of the church.
“I just love supporting the people,” he said.
Morgan especially likes hearing church members’ sing and “come together in one voice.”
“We were created to sing,” Morgan believes. “It is good to hear everybody singing.”
His enjoyment listening to voices as they come together in song is one reason he took on the role as accompanist for the Albemarle Chorale. The nonprofit group meets each Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church.
Chorale members are various ages, have different levels of singing experience, and come from various backgrounds. They rehearse each week for the community concerts they perform every Christmas and during the spring.
Like most everyone else, the Albemarle Chorale was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The group had to cancel both its Christmas concert last year and spring concert this year and hasn’t met together since March 2020.
Morgan said the group is hopeful it can start rehearsals again on Sept. 13 so members can begin preparing for the two Christmas performances in December. The concerts are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5, at Edenton United Methodist Church, and Sunday, Dec.12, at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City. Both concerts are at 4 p.m.
Morgan said the concert will feature traditional Christmas carols and the Christmas section of Handel’s “Messiah.”
“It will be a really good concert,” said Morgan. “Everybody likes Christmas music.”
For more information about the Albemarle Chorale, visit the organization’s Facebook page.