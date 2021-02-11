Mt. Zion COGIC
Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ at 118 N.C. Highway 343 South Camden distributes free food every second Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Macedonia Baptist
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Macedonia Baptist Church in Edenton, Feb. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m.
City Road UMC
City Road Methodist Church in Elizabeth City is seeking a new church secretary. Applicants should be willing to work part-time, have exceptional computer skills and clerical-office management skills, and, at a minimum, have a high school diploma. Salary will be commensurate with experience and education. Sylvia Collins Ball is the church pastor. Applicants can send their resume to crumcec@gmail.com.