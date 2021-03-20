Next week, on the portico of the Museum of the Albemarle, a mural celebrating 100 years of women’s right to vote will begin to come to life.
The mural, a long-awaited dream of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina, will make its appearance appropriately during Women’s History Month in March.
The mural is a collaboration between the museum and its “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit and the local League of Women Voters.
The local League formed a committee in 2018 to discuss commemoration of the centennial anniversary of women’s right to vote and the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
The committee decided on a mural because Elizabeth City business owners were looking to add murals to the downtown. While searching for the right location, the museum approached the League of Women Voters about considering their outdoor location and to tie it to the exhibit. It was a natural fit.
The mural celebrates the brave women suffragists who protested and picketed for equal voting rights throughout our history. It will feature the diversity of women activists, past and present, including several North Carolinians.
The illustrations are intended to honor the suffragists who forged the path for ratification of the 19th Amendment, as well as the women organizers and activists who continue to fight for a democracy that includes all races and genders.
Two artists have been involved in the design of the mural. Savannah Nash, a League of Women Voters member, worked many hours with the local League mural committee early on and then handed off to Jessa Kimbra, of Dear Alchemy in Elizabeth City, to complete the League’s vision.
The mural will be included in April’s First Friday Art Walk on April 9 and an “unveiling” will be held on Saturday, April 17 on the Museum of the Albemarle’s portico and lawn.