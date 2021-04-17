I am delighted to share news about a recent project that involved Museum of Albemarle, our parent organization, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and Elizabeth City State University.
Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle board member and ECSU history professor, Dr. Melissa Stuckey, recently invited museum staff to join preservation efforts focused on African-American cemeteries in Elizabeth City. This project brought together the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, the Office of State Archaeology, the ECSU History Department and Museum of the Albemarle.
Led by Dr. Stuckey, and with technical support provided by Dr. Charles Reed of ECSU, the group convened a virtual mini-conference on Feb. 19. It included presentations by Angela Thorpe, director of NCAAHC, Melissa Timo of OSA, Dr. Latif Tarik of ECSU, and myself. Video of the conference proceedings may be viewed on the History at Elizabeth City State University’s Facebook page. Make sure to follow the History at ECSU’s Facebook page to see updates on this project. As of April, the virtual mini-conference has been seen by more than 1,000 individuals!
The work continued with an in-person practicum on March 27 at Old Oak Grove Cemetery. Techniques and best practices shared during the mini-conference informed current ESCU history students on how to photograph and survey the grounds. I demonstrated proper methods for cleaning gravestones and then ECSU students and professors cleaned six historic markers. These headstones memorialized Civil War veterans who were enlisted in the United States Colored Troops Heavy Artillery Regiment.
Most recently, the students who participated in the hands-on practicum discussed their experiences as part of ECSU’s 2021 Undergraduate Research Week. The students excelled at providing greater context about the preservation project.
Highlights of the student presentations included senior Aaron Wrighton’s review of Old Oak Grove Cemetery’s origins and senior Westry Thorpe’s outline of the USCT’s history. Junior Barry Ward compared current conditions at Old Oak Grove to those at the predominately white West Lawn Cemetery. Public policy regarding African-American cemeteries was assessed by junior Deja Fisher.
Each student emphasized the importance of the Old Oak Grove site, especially in relation to ECSU founding fathers Hugh Cale and P.W. Moore, and why it must be preserved. Senior Aaron Wrighton may have summarized it best when he stated that if Old Oak Grove and other Black burial grounds are not properly maintained, “it’s almost like we were never there at all.”
It has been a great joy collaborating with ECSU and I look forward to continuing the work. Under the helm of Dr. Stuckey, I hope to aid in the organization of additional cemetery cleaning practicums. The aim is to develop preservation skills throughout the area so other African-American cemeteries may be properly conserved.