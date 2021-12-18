An exhibit that combines both art and science will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting Jan. 7.
The River Cube Project, Neuse River NC 2019-22, combines sculpture, drawings, data, audio visual materials, and scientific and social research about the 275-mile Neuse River in North Carolina, according to a press release.
The River Cube Project is the work of Christina Lorena Weisner, an associate professor in the Department of Fine Arts at the College of The Albemarle, and Matt Keene, CEO and founder of The Silwood Group, a collection of scholars and experts who study the challenges of the Anthropocene, our current geologic age.
The project began in April and May of 2019 with construction of the River Cube and its exhibition at the Gregg Museum of Art and Design in Raleigh. According to the press release, the initial River Cube sculpture was made of metal pipe with a “skin” of old aerial film displaying an entire river system. It sits atop a custom-built floatation system and is connected to another watercraft equipped with paddles, pedals and sail.
“The sculpture is designed and positioned to be a center of gravity, a magnetic and organizing force, that pulls and attracts the information, artifacts, and people necessary to explore a river system in its entirety,” the release states.
In May, the River Cube was taken from the Museum of Art and Design to its launch site: the headwaters of the Eno River, the source of the Neuse River. Over the following three weeks, Weisner and Keene “drifted, paddled, pedaled, and sailed” the 275 miles of the Neuse, completing their journey after crossing through Ocracoke Inlet.
Along the way, they gathered both social and environmental data and information that later became part of the River Cube Project’s archive. In an outline of the River Cube Project, Weisner and Keene said the materials they expected to collect would be “largely dependent upon and produced by the people with whom we come into contact.” They said the collection/exhibition would include such materials as:
• Systematic monitoring of water, soil and air quality; hydrology; noise; climate and weather; fish, invertebrate, mammal, and bird species.
• Film, drawings, sculpture, installation, etc.
• Conversation, stories and memories shared along the Neuse.
• Recordings of the audible space, including sounds of life on the river.
• Collections of physical objects, both natural and human-made, representing the diversity of the Neuse systems.
• Assessments of the river system’s complexity.
• Interviews with residents, non-profits, corporations, academic institutions, and experts in fields like limnology, geology, ecology, history, art and sociology.
• Existing research on the geological, anthropological, and natural history of the Neuse.
• And GIS maps offering visualizations of Neuse-related information.
Using both art and science, the River Cube Project explores the “complex relationships between humans, technology and the natural environment,” the release states. The goal of the project, according to its collaborators, is to expand knowledge and appreciation of not only the Neuse River, but all river systems.
“The River Cube Project hopes that this collaborative effort will encourage people to get to know their local river, learn about it, enjoy it and, in turn, care about it,” the release states.
Museum of the Albemarle will open the exhibit with a reception on Jan. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.