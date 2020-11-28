The COVID-19 pandemic prevented local artisans from showing and selling their craftwork at the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair last month. But cancellation of the annual crafts show didn’t leave craftsmen and women without a place to sell their work.
Mary Temple’s inventory at the Museum Gift Shop in Elizabeth Citiy includes craftwork completed by members of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild, whose members put on the annual fair.
Christmas tree ornaments handcrafted by Jim Day are among the items by Craftsman’s Guild members for sale at the shop, which is located inside Museum of the Albemarle at 501 South Water Street.
Day, who specializes in fret work, uses a scroll saw to produce ornaments influenced by area wildlife and coastal scenes. Because the ornaments are white, their intricate saw cuts are more visible against the green of a Christmas tree.
The gift shop also sells an assortment of Gwen Harris’ jams and jellies, all of which would make a scrumptious addition to a holiday meal. Harris’ jam and jelly flavors include peach, strawberry, blueberry and pepper jelly.
“They are wonderful on a hot biscuit,” Temple said.
Also for sale are Ann Goodwin’s “mug rugs.” Temple describes them as a large coaster you can set your drink and snack on. Mug rugs are available in seasonal designs with some featuring snowmen.
Temple’s gift shop also sells Bill Clark’s handcrafted wooden toys. Clark, who has been making the toys for nearly 40 years, does not use paint or chemicals on the wood. He instead leaves the toys unfinished so they’re safe for young children. He uses walnut wood for larger toys like locomotives and pine for smaller ones like cars and trucks.
Note cards made by area artists that feature local landscapes and scenery are also available. So are hand towels containing localized messages like: “Good Food, Good Friends, Good Times Elizabeth City, NC” and “Ahoy Mates Elizabeth City, NC.”
A selection of T-shirts and baseball caps with Elizabeth City logos also make great gifts, according to Temple.
Temple’s gift shop is also selling 1520, a red table wine produced by Sanctuary Vineyards, which is based in Currituck. Temple said Sanctuary collaborated with Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle on the wine and its sales will benefit education programs, exhibits and artifact conservation.
The shop also sells jewelry made by artisans like Donna Sneed. Her earrings with Swarovski crystals form Christmas designs of elves, toy soldiers, Santas and Christmas trees. An assortment of pottery made by local potters is also available.
Temple says she offers free gift wrap and places all items purchased in a gift bag with tissue paper.
Temple said she enjoys meeting the people who come into her shop.
“It’s a small shop,” she said. “You can take your time and look.”
Temple has owned the Museum Gift Shop since 2010. Lisa Winslow was her co-owner the first three years, but Temple has been the sole owner for the last seven.
According to Temple, she rents her space from the museum and her gift shop carries items that are connected to the museum’s exhibits and people of the region.
The Museum Gift Shop is not usually open on Saturdays, but it was open for Small Business on Saturday. Regular shop hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about the Museum Gift Shop, visit its Facebook page.