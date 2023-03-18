Captain Harry Andrews

Captain Harry “Pop” Andrews won the first Moth World Championship at the first National Moth Boat Regatta held in Elizabeth City in October 1933.

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

During the early days of competitive Moth boat racing, it was not uncommon for sailors to design and fabricate their own boats. An intricate knowledge of constructing such a sleek and nimble craft was part and parcel of becoming a truly great contender. Chief among those legendary Moth champions was Captain Harry “Pop” Andrews.

Born in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, in 1879, Harry Andrews grew up around the rich industrial maritime trades that were hallmarks of the state. His aptitude for boatbuilding as well as sail making led Andrews to work for the South Jersey Yacht Building Company around 1910. This Atlantic City-based outfit secured contracts for all types of vessels, from whaleboats for the U.S. Navy to top-of the-line luxury yachts.