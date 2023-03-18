...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO
9 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25-28 degrees
expected for interior areas of southeast Virginia and northeast
North Carolina. Low temperatures of 30-32 degrees are expected
near the immediate coast and in urban areas of Hampton Roads.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 9 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
1 of 2
Captain Harry “Pop” Andrews won the first Moth World Championship at the first National Moth Boat Regatta held in Elizabeth City in October 1933.
During the early days of competitive Moth boat racing, it was not uncommon for sailors to design and fabricate their own boats. An intricate knowledge of constructing such a sleek and nimble craft was part and parcel of becoming a truly great contender. Chief among those legendary Moth champions was Captain Harry “Pop” Andrews.
Born in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, in 1879, Harry Andrews grew up around the rich industrial maritime trades that were hallmarks of the state. His aptitude for boatbuilding as well as sail making led Andrews to work for the South Jersey Yacht Building Company around 1910. This Atlantic City-based outfit secured contracts for all types of vessels, from whaleboats for the U.S. Navy to top-of the-line luxury yachts.
Captain Andrews lent his ingenuity and skill to crafting Elizabeth City’s beloved racing dinghy, the Moth boat, starting in the early 1930s. He became one of the earliest originators of the class after Joel Van Sant’s initial design quickly grew in popularity with sailors the world over.
Andrews’ own designs, coupled with his flair for being an accomplished sailor, led the seasoned mariner to three world championship titles in 1933, 1937 and 1938. Pop began building Moths for other sailing enthusiasts and sportsmen alike as demand for his designs and craftsmanship grew.
Relocating to Elizabeth City in 1939, Andrews began work at the Sanders’ Shipyard with his longtime friend and contemporary, Joel Van Sant. There the veteran captain and champion sailor continued his maritime vocation as a construction foreman, overseeing completion of the new U.S. Navy subchasers being built for the war effort.
It was during this time, in 1941, that Captain Andrews tragically passed away at age 62 from injuries suffered during a fall.
Selby Stokes, former secretary for the International Moth Class Association, once spoke of Andrews’ dedication and devotion to both promoting the Moth boat as well as improving upon its designs as an expert boatbuilder. “His foremost aim in life,” Stokes noted, “has been to create interest in the sport, to build faster Moths and to see that they are sailed as true sports should sail them.”
Upon his passing, Andrews was laid to rest at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville, New Jersey; a Moth boat marks his tombstone.
Paul Vincent is a contributing researcher and staff member at Museum of the Albemarle.