Museum of the Albemarle has received a $20,000 pandemic response grant to help manage its museum volunteer program.
The museum recently was one of 90 organizations in the state to receive an American Rescue Plan Humanities Operating Support Grant from North Carolina Humanities. The grants are designed to help recipients "support their operational costs and restart or create new humanities programs to reconnect communities," according to a press release.
“We are grateful to be one of the organizations North Carolina Humanities selected for this grant funding,” said Lori Meads, museum educator.
The museum said it will use its grant to hire a contractor to recruit volunteers and manage its volunteer program. Volunteers help provide programing for both adults and children ages 13-18.
"Support of our current volunteers and new volunteers are important to the mission of the museum in providing a positive experience when visiting with family, friends, and in groups," the museum said in a press release.
North Carolina Humanities received grant funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which received its funding from the American Rescue Plan President Biden signed into law in March.
Currituck-Dare awards $9,630 in grants
The board of advisers of the Currituck-Dare Community Foundation recently announced $9,630 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund. Recipients included:
• $1,000 to the Autism Society of North Carolina for the Autism Resource Specialists program in Currituck-Dare;
• $2,130 to the Lower Currituck Food Pantry for general operating support;
• $750 to the MANE & TAILL Therapeutic Horsemanship Academy for general operating support;
• $2,000 to the OBX Room In the Inn for its Pilot Transitional Housing project;
• $1,000 to the Outer Banks Dementia Friendly Coalition for its Caregiver Educational Conference project;
• $1,000 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for general operating support;
• $750 to Special Olympics North Carolina for general operating support;
• $1,000 to The Beloved Haven for its Beloved Haven Heart & Soul Drop-In Center
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” said Loismary Hoehne foundation board president. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
Women's Giving awards $5,500 in grants
Members of the Currituck-Dare Women's Giving Fund recently announced it had awarded $5,500 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund. Recipients included:
• $2,500 to the Beloved Haven for its Heart & Soul Drop in Center
• $1,000 to Food for Thought for Weekend Safety Nets
• $2,000 to Kids First, Inc.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” said fund co-chairs Di Small and Ginger Webster. "We are grateful to the many generous individuals that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”