Museum of the Albemarle has gone through ups and downs, mirroring movements in the economy, throughout its history. Operating a museum is never easy.
In the first quarter of 1969, when there was only $207.81 in the museum’s account, it appeared there would not be enough funding to keep the museum open. The museum’s board at the time accepted a loan from a member to get through the year.
In 2012, when a North Carolina legislative committee wrote an opinion on shutting down Museum of the Albemarle the board, members and politicians collected information and presented data showing, in their unanimous determination, that the museum “will remain open.”
As North Carolina remains in Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan from the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum staff, and members of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle board, are working as hard as ever to provide activities and resources to assist teachers, residents, and guests.
Much of the work the museum staff does is behind the scenes as they continue to collect, preserve, and interpret artifacts from the region, as well as create new virtual regional historical content.
The museum’s responsibility for education has continued to grow and make progress through digital outreach.
“We’re in the process of adapting educational outreach through social media and are posting programs online and placing content on YouTube,” according to Don Pendergraft, director of NC Regional Museums. “This has required additional equipment for production and planning and an increase in computer-based software to edit content to share with students and adults.”
Pendergraft added that the museum has also “streamlined the public areas and postponed exhibitions until we’re able to welcome the public back safely in Phase 3” of Cooper’s reopening plan.
The museum is strong as it continues to have North Carolina’s support for paying salaries of employees, its monthly power bills and technology upkeep.
“The Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle, a 501©(3) non-profit, is the sole fund-raising arm of the museum,” Pendergraft noted. “Their fundraising efforts support our offerings and provide financial aid to continue our free educational programs, exhibit fabrication and artifact conservation that support our mission.”
The museum has “relied heavily” on Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle during the pandemic, he said.
“They are supporting our efforts throughout the 13-county region that we serve, especially in our ability to continue to virtually provide history-based programs for classrooms and homes,” Pendergraft said.
