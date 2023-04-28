Museum of the Albemarle, through the Adopt an Artifact program, is hoping to raise $1,275 from private donors to help restore and conserve “A Dictionary of the Holy Bible,” a book published in 1859 and believed to have belonged to the wife of a federal judge who lived in Elizabeth City.

According to a museum press release, the book inscribed to “Mrs. M.A. Brooks” is a “comprehensive resource” of biblical terminology, people, landscapes and timelines.