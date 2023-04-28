...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Museum of the Albemarle, through the Adopt an Artifact program, is hoping to raise $1,275 from private donors to help restore and conserve “A Dictionary of the Holy Bible,” a book published in 1859 and believed to have belonged to the wife of a federal judge who lived in Elizabeth City.
According to a museum press release, the book inscribed to “Mrs. M.A. Brooks” is a “comprehensive resource” of biblical terminology, people, landscapes and timelines.
The book is believed to have belonged to Margaret Ann Costen Brooks, wife of U.S. Judge George W. Brooks, since that was the only person, according to the museum, with the initials “Mrs. M.A. Brooks” in Elizabeth City listed in the 1860 census.
A prominent Whig and Unionist, George Brooks served in the antebellum state legislature in North Carolina. Appointed a federal district judge by President Andrew Johnson in 1865, Brooks played a leading role in the “Kirk-Holden War” in 1870 by ordering the release of Col. George W. Kirk’s prisoners, according to the release.
The cover to Brooks’ “Dictionary of the Holy Bible” — black embossed leather over boards — is worn, the museum said. The book’s spine is also missing and the binding is damaged. The book’s contents include five colored maps and dozens of small black and white illustrations throughout.
Through the Adopt an Artifact program, museum staff, working with the N.C. Museum of History, have selected ECS Conservation and Preservation Services of Greensboro to perform the conservation work on the Brooks book. ECS is accredited by the American Institute for Conservation, according to the museum.
ESC’s treatment proposal includes photographing the book before, during, and after treatment; exterior cleaning and mending of the book; rebinding the book in similar and appropriate style, possibly remounting original endpapers and binding components; and spraying deacidification for the book’s long-term preservation.
The museum estimates the cost of the treatment for the book at $1,275.
Both individuals and groups can help conserve an artifact through the Adopt an Artifact program. Donors who contribute to the project will be thanked for their contribution in “Gateway,” the newsletter for the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle. The dollar amount of their gift doesn’t have to be included. Articles tracking progress on the project will appear in “Gateway.”
The museum said donating to Adopt an Artifact will help the state “protect our state treasures.”
“Your tax-deductible donation in any amount will help support the museum’s mission of preserving artifacts and other historical materials relating to the history and heritage of northeastern North Carolina,” the release said.
To find out more about the Adopt an Artifact program or to help conserve the “Dictionary of the Bible,” call the museum at 252-331-4035.