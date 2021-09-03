If you’ve never had a chance to see one of the wild horses of Corolla up close, mark Saturday, Sept. 11 on your calendar.
Museum of the Albemarle will be hosting a series of events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the banker ponies of the Outer Banks, and one is an opportunity to see a pony from the herd that roams the Currituck Outer Banks. The horse, being provided by the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, will be outside on the museum green.
At 11 a.m. the museum will host the premiere of the film, “The Secret of Corolla: The Gift from the Outer Banks,” in the museum’s Gaither Auditorium. Produced by Jerry Thompson, the film tells the story of the wild Colonial Spanish horses and and how they have made a home on the Outer Banks.
Thompson of Big Dog Films and Meg Puckett, herd manager with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, will be available to answer questions.
Children’s author Kelley Grinder Horton will also be on hand to talk about her book, “Sebi the Colt: A New Life.” The book is a tribute to Sebastian Lopez and his mother, Ravann Horton, who died in May 2020. A mustang colt in the herd in fact was named after Sebastian following his death.
A museum press release describes Horton’s book this way:
“A fun short story interwoven with colorful illustrations tells the tale of a young colt and his raven mother living their next life together again. Mother and son spend their days on the beaches of Corolla as a reincarnated Wild Spanish Mustang Colt, and a beautiful Black Raven.
“Beautifully illustrated and well written, (it’s a) narrative for any age to enjoy, giving hope to those who are waiting to join a loved one on the other side.”