Quilting continues to be one of the traditional crafts still practiced in the Albemarle. Museum of the Albemarle in fact has in its collection more than 100 quilts representing each of the 13 counties in its service region.
Recently, the museum commissioned two local quilt guilds, along with individual quilters, to make two large 8-foot by 12-foot quilts for the stairway leading to its galleries.
The quilts are now finished and will be unveiled during a reception at the museum Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the museum, the two quilts incorporate different approaches, techniques and disciplines.
One quilt is a pictorial piece work of the Albemarle region and its half land, half water character, a press release states. It features farmland, swamps, forests, bramble fields and wildlife; the region’s rivers and sounds and aqua culture; its maritime culture, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard aircraft and lighthouses; and the wildlife and waterfowl who live in estuaries surrounding the land.
The second quilt is a traditional 15-square quilt. Each of the 15 squares contains patterns with traditional names like Jacob’s Ladder, Wagon Wheel, Flying Geese, and North Star. The patterns were brought by people who immigrated from all parts of the world to North Carolina, according to the museum.
“The early settlers (to the Americas) brought and made heavy bed covering pieced together from remnants of cloth stitched together,” the release states. “These quilts served several purposes, providing warmth in winter and as colorful creative outlets to fill time with others skilled with needles and thread.
“The mid-Atlantic states were rural, and agricultural homesteads were the predominant features,” the press release continues. “Many quilt historians found with the blending of Indigenous, European, and African cultures in the new environments new color palettes and motifs evolved.”