During this time of self-isolation and quarantining, state historic sites, museums, art galleries, libraries, national parks and zoos across North Carolina, as well as the United States, have had to diligently work to bring the visitor experience into the virtual world.
Social media managers plan out schedules and times to post content to maintain these institutions — these places that can so easily be taken for granted — on virtual and digital platforms so that visitors can still have some small semblance of normalcy.
So if you haven’t already, please visit our website to check out our newest virtual exhibit, “The Day the Lights Came On!” This exhibit was not meant to be a virtual one, but our collections/design departments wanted it be an exhibit that everyone could enjoy, even if that meant doing so from your own computer at home.
Also check out our museum virtually and enjoy our audio tour at moa.oncell.com. The saying goes “honesty is the best policy,” and honestly, what the Museum of the Albemarle wants to do for our visitors right now is make sure you’re still getting the best from us that you’ve come to expect.
We are living and thriving in a social media world, and while social media is not for everyone, it offers a breadth of unimaginable content at your fingertips. May 11-17 is Museum Week, which is a worldwide festival for all cultural institutions to showcase on social media what they are all about.
Each day during the week we’ll feature original content centered around seven different themes — Heroes, Culture in Quarantine, Together, Museum Moments, Climate, Technology, and Dreams — and seven different hashtags for anyone to post and follow along on either Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc. Each theme incorporates the reality of this global situation we are all enduring, at a time when it’s important to feel globally connected.
The encompassing theme of Museum Week is, fittingly, togetherness because now more than ever togetherness is relevant for human contact and connection, even digitally. To face the challenges right now, it’s fundamental that we come together, share our lives and stories, be human — together.
During the week, museums will highlight the power of culture and art to uniquely bring all of us together. Museums allow us to deepen our understanding of who we are and where we are going. They also have such a fundamental impact on society, holding all the knowledge that each of us seek out.
In these extremely trying times we need to celebrate and cherish these institutions, because culture and art are what mark our humanity, ensuring we never forget the past, live in the present, and hope for a prosperous and bright future.
For more information on Museum Week, and to follow along on this journey, you can visit www.museum-week.org. If you aren’t already, you can follow Museum of the Albemarle on these social channels for all of your #MuseumMomentofZen content: Facebook — @MuseumoftheAlbemarle; Twitter — @moaecity; Instagram — @moaelizcity.