The Museum of the Albemarle staff misses seeing everyone that walks through our doors. Whether you are visiting exhibits, attending an educational program, or part of a school group, we miss everyone. Until we can open the doors to welcome visitors back, we are moving forward to bring you quality educational programming.
The museum is currently hosting virtual History for Lunch From Home and Tot Time From Home programs at their regular times. History for Lunch is held on the first Wednesday of each month at noon and Tot Time is held the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m.
All programs can be accessed by the Zoom platform. Each program is also recorded and published to the museum’s YouTube website the following day, so be sure to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel. That way, if you miss the scheduled time for a live educational program, you can always catch it later at your convenience.
History for Lunch from Home has been very successful. The programs started in May and we have been averaging two per month. Our goal is to hold each program to no longer than 45 minutes to one hour — as if you were at the museum attending a live program. By using the Zoom platform and joining the educational program live, time is allowed for guests to type the presenter questions through the Q&A feature at the bottom of the screen.
Tot Time is a little different since we have a much smaller group. The guest can interact with the presenter through the Zoom platform. However, the presenter interacts with guests by talking with them throughout the program. Guests can ask questions directly of the presenter instead of having to type them.
The educational programming for the young follows the same format as if it was being held at the museum. Guests are introduced to the subject matter, and that is followed by a short PowerPoint or book presentation. Guests can then participate in a pre-prepared, hands-on activity which can be picked up curbside at the museum on a designated day. The goal of the program is to have young guests in front of their screen no longer than 30 minutes.
The museum also plans to offer schools the educational programs they are accustomed to receiving from us during a normal school year. The museum is ready to meet the needs of teachers and students.
Educational programming that was offered in the past will be available when school begins in August. Teachers can request Algonquian Indians, A Child’s Life, World War II, Introduction to Primary Resources, Coastal North Carolina and a few more of our regional history programs.
The goal is for students to have interaction just as if they were visiting the museum. If the student has a question, they may raise their hand and the question will be answered when they’re called on. Hands-on activities will be provided to reinforce the educational program.
Until we can be together in large numbers again, Museum of the Albemarle will strive to meet all your educational programming needs. Please visit our Facebook page or website to register for live events in advance. If you cannot make a live program make sure to visit YouTube. We look forward to seeing everyone virtually.