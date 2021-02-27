Museum of the Albemarle serves as the archive for the people and stories of the Albemarle region. Their oral histories and material culture make up the collections, exhibits and educational activities inside the museum. We receive visitors from many parts of the world, and they leave with high praise for the museum.
One of my personal favorites in the museum’s “Our Story: Life in the Albemarle” gallery is a small timber-framed, two-room house known as the Jackson House. The house was built on the banks of the headwaters of Knobbs Creek in 1755 on a 1,000-acre tract of land, when the colony was still under English rule.
The builder, Daniel Jackson Jr. would follow the Chesapeake Bay-style of construction, which borrows heavily from English tradition. The house is an excellent example of Colonial building techniques. The British government’s taxation formula for Colonial dwellings was based on their number of windows, doors and chimneys.
The Jackson House is constructed symmetrically with four windows, two doors and two chimneys. The interior of the house is divided into two halves, a hall and a parlor. A partition wall of single vertical boards with a door separates the house’s work area from the social/private activities of the family who occupied it. The Newbold-White House, built in Perquimans County around 1730, contains similar elements, only it’s built of bricks.
Many visitors are surprised to see a house inside the gallery, fully furnished in the style of a prosperous local farmer. We used the Jacksons’ wills and personal inventories to recreate a similar environment.
We didn’t come across the house easily: it was moved from its original location and converted into a barn with a hay loft. This work disguised the house, most likely saving it from destruction by neglect.
It took much detective-research in the records of the North Carolina Archives and History, along with numerous trips to the Pasquotank Courthouse, to find a paper trail detailing the history of the land and house. The family’s story was a more complex study of genealogical work and local folklore we wove together to show the house’s long journey.
The journey of the Jackson house to the museum began in 1990 with an architectural historian’s research into the life and uses of the house. The parts and pieces of the house were marked with chalk, diagramed and inventoried to begin the dismantling. Any parts considered to be additions, like its conversion to a barn in the 1940s, were discarded to reduce the amount of storage necessary and confusion in returning the house to its original 1755-1800 form.
The house’s restoration was funded by the Guild of Museum Friends, a museum-based organization of women and men who supported educational opportunities for children and life-long learners. The Guild felt a need to save and recreate the house in the proposed new museum as a visual teaching tool to help children understand the lives of the early settlers and yeomen farmers in the Albemarle region.
Today, the house is the hub of the chronological gallery and its stories are preserved in the molded wooden boards worn by time, a testament to our farming heritage and the tenacity of our ancestors.
In honor of the many people involved with saving the Jackson house, I offer this quote from the state of North Carolina’s official toast: “Where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great, here’s to down-home the Old North State.”
Please come and enjoy the museum and the many treasures and stories of our resilient past.
Don Pendergraft is director of regional museums.