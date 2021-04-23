The 1960s was a decade that saw social and political movements, wars, assassinations, and changes in fashion and music that shaped both a generation and a nation.
The Museum of the Albemarle exhibit titled “Reliving the 1960s” now on display is allowing people to relive those historical events or experience them for the first time. The exhibit opened last week and remain on display through January 2022.
“It will give a sneak peek at what went on during the 1960s,” said MOA curator Wanda Lassiter.
The museum also plans future exhibits highlighting the historical events that shaped the 1970s, the 1980s, the 1990s and the 2000s.
The idea for the exhibit came about during a brain-storming session by museum staff.
“We are going to do decade exhibits,” Lassiter said. “We want this exhibit to become a conversation starter. Maybe a person didn’t live in the 1960s but they can have a discussion about the decade with someone that did. We hope that this is a stepping stone to talk more about it.’’
Many of items in the exhibit were loaned to the museum by local residents while others come from the museum’s own collections.
“We put out a call to borrow artifacts from the 1960s,” Lassiter said.
Artifacts in the exhibit include several from President John F. Kennedy’s short-lived presidency. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963.
Also included are campaign buttons from Richard Nixon’s presidential campaigns. Nixon lost to Kennedy in the 1960 presidential election but was elected president in 1968.
Music also plays a big part in the exhibit. There is memorabilia about the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix and Aretha Franklin.
The exhibit also includes the first Barbie and Ken dolls; a stuffed Snoopy Dog and a Charlie Brown book; a copy of Life magazine that documented NASA’s Moon landing; and several items documenting the civil rights and women’s rights movements.
“Even though Charlie Brown started in the 1950s, it started to become popular in the 1960s,” Lassiter said.
Fashion trends, especially for women, changed dramatically in the 1960s and one exhibit artifact demonstrates one of those changes.
“We have a bikini bathing suit,” Lassiter said. “That was very popular.”
Another unusual item is an old Civil Defense fallout shelter sign that indicated a safe place to go in the event of a nuclear war with the then-Soviet Union.
“The threat of nuclear attack was something that was pretty evident in the 1960s,” Lassiter said. “
There is also a pack of cigarettes in the exhibit.
“In the 1960s, over 40 percent of the population actually smoked,” Lassiter said.