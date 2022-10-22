Clue on Stage

Jared Goodson, portraying Colonel Mustard, holds up a wrench during a rehearsal for the COAST Players’ upcoming production of “Clue: On Stage.” Performances of the play based on the 1980s film “Clue” start Thursday at COA’s Performing Arts Center.

 Kesha Williams photo

If you’re a fan of whodunits who likes to laugh as you solve the mystery, the COAST Players’ upcoming production of “Clue: On Stage” is for you.

Performances of the play, which was adapted from the 1985 movie “Clue,” start Thursday at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center.