If you’re a fan of whodunits who likes to laugh as you solve the mystery, the COAST Players’ upcoming production of “Clue: On Stage” is for you.
Performances of the play, which was adapted from the 1985 movie “Clue,” start Thursday at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center.
Sandra Krueger, who is directing the production, is counting on the film’s popularity and October’s long association with things that mysteriously go bump in the night to draw audiences in.
Released in 1984, the film “Clue” was a classic whodunit whose body count rose every time the lights went off and came back on. The movie was also memorable because Paramount, which produced the film, released it with multiple endings, meaning movie-goers across the country got to see a different ending depending on where they saw the film.
While movie critics described “Clue” as sometimes funny but ultimately silly, the film has continued to attract fans over time. The film was a favorite at movie rental businesses as fans like Krueger would rent it two or three times.
“Clue’s” appeal has continued with its adaption for the stage. “Clue: On Stage” also has earned a steady fan base among community and high school theatrical groups over the decades. Directors find the play appealing because it’s both light and lively and appeals to multiple age groups.
Krueger said when she contacted the publishing company that holds the rights to the show, she learned that at least 3,000 stage productions of the play are currently scheduled.
“This is an opportunity for us to do something here that companies are doing nationwide,” she said.
The plot for “Clue: On Stage” follows a familiar story line. Six people who don’t know each other receive a mysterious invitation to attend a dinner party at a mansion. Shortly after they arrive, they realize they have more in common than they first believed. And not long after that, they find themselves suspects in the murder of their host.
During the play, the audience, like the actors on stage, searches for clues that will identify the host’s killer. The desire to tag the right actor for the crime before “Clue On Stage” ends is part of the play’s appeal.
“The script is witty, charming and I like watching my actors discover the jokes,” Krueger said. “It is a great introduction for them; a quick experience of all the wonderful things theater can do.”
While some people prefer seeing a movie before seeing the play it inspired, Krueger said it’s not necessary to see the film “Clue” first.
“The characters won’t be exactly the same as the movie characters,” she said. “We’ve taken some liberties with the characters, such as giving one character a pot belly that wasn’t seen elsewhere.”
Krueger said that’s what “is great about live theater.”
“From set design, to characters, to costume designs, stage productions differ so you (the viewers) never see the same thing again,” she said.
Knowing there will be a recognizable storyline but different interpretations by directors is something theater fans value, Krueger says. A slight change of a character’s appearance and a different costume also changes the way the cast moves on stage, she said. Those kind of changes give the play a level of mystery that’s central to the live theater experience, she said.
“As a director, I live for the moment a person in the audience notices when I have characters leave one side of the stage and magically appear on the other side of the stage,” Krueger said.
The COAST Players’ production runs 90 minutes without an intermission, so Krueger advises audience members determined to identify the killer before the play ends to stay alert.
Part of the challenge for the audience in figuring out the killer will be the appearance and disappearance of weapons that might have been used in the crime. There are sliding doors that provide cues that different scenes of the play are underway.
“People will notice our set is very inspired by Clue, the board game,” Krueger said. “We are also making our characters look like comic book characters who come to life.”
The COAST Players cast for “Clue On Stage” includes both students who have acted in past productions as well as newcomers. Jared Goodson, who is majoring in theater, is taking the stage for the first time at COA. As Colonel Mustard, he said he’s looking forward to the shared experience between the actors and audience as they try to figure out the killer.
“Playing Colonel Mustard has been an absolute blast,” he said. “It is a funny, high-energy show full of mystery, mayhem and one-liners.”
Interviewed several weeks ago, Goodson said he’s enjoyed working with everyone involved in the production.
“This show has a wonderful and talented cast who are putting together an amazing show that has been a pleasure to work on,” he said.
Performance dates for “Clue: On Stage” will be held Thursday at 10 a.m., Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The play is recommended for audiences 13 and older.
Advance tickets are $19.50 for adults, $18.50 for seniors/military and $9.50 for students/children. Tickets at the door will be $21.50 for adults, $20.50 for seniors/military and $11.50 for students/children.
Advance tickets are available by calling the COA box office at 252-335-9050 or visiting www.albemarle.edu/pac. For special field trip rates, schools can contact Mariah Schierer at mariah_schierer@albemarle.edu or at 252-335-9050.