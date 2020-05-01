A regional National Day of Prayer observance will be broadcast Thursday, May 7, at noon on the Corinth Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/corinthbaptistchurch1/. An evening observance will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Town South Church of Christ’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://www.facebook.com/TowneSouthChurch/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcmmVVTwSMW17M9VV91eeA, respectively. Eric Horner will perform at both services by video. Contact: 264-2492.
National Day of Prayer set for May 7
Julian Eure
