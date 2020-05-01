2019 day of prayer

Area law enforcement and military veterans participate in last year’s National Day of Prayer observance. This year’s observance on Thursday, May 7, will be online because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 The Daily Advance

A regional National Day of Prayer observance will be broadcast Thursday, May 7, at noon on the Corinth Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/corinthbaptistchurch1/. An evening observance will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Town South Church of Christ’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://www.facebook.com/TowneSouthChurch/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcmmVVTwSMW17M9VV91eeA, respectively. Eric Horner will perform at both services by video. Contact: 264-2492.