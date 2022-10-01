...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
A wolf howling while silhouetted by the moon is an example of the type of wood burning art Amanda Parker produces and sells through her business, Piddle Paddle Woodburning Art.
Amanda Parker planned to be one of approximately 60 artists showcasing their work at today’s Arts on the Perquimans in Hertford.
However, because of Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival in North Carolina this weekend, the 11th annual artisans and c r a f t e r s show hosted by the Perquimans Arts League was canceled. PAL made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Parker, who sells her woodburning art through her business, Piddle Paddle Woodburning Art, hoped to showcase examples of her craft at Art on the Perquimans. She had planned to feature magnets, ornaments and basswood rounds that can be used as wall decor.
Parker, who’s from Hertford, said her lifelong love of art was inspired by her grandfather, Lloyd Lane, a skilled wood craftsman particularly known for his wooden furniture.
Although her grandfather never made wood burning art, Parker thought it seemed interesting. So in 2019, she learned the techniques of wood burning by watching videos on Instagram.
She decided to call the business Piddle Paddle Woodburning Art because she says her grandmother always used to say her grandfather “was piddle padding in his workshop.”
Parker said she begins by sketching an image on wood with a pencil. She prefers to use basswood in rounds or rectangle shapes. Parker then uses a pyrography pen to burn her drawings into the wood.
Depending on the image, Parker sometimes uses color pencils or acrylics to add color to her drawings.
Parker said some of her pieces can take up to four hours to complete.
Parker said she draws inspiration for her designs from photographs and natural landscapes.
“I’ve been around the water my entire life,” she said.
Hertford’s S-Bridge and the famous turtles often seen perched on logs along the Perquimans River are common images in her work.
She also likes to create custom pieces of art for customers who request a particular image, name or phrase.
Parker said the best part about being able to create wood burning art are the opportunities it provides to share her talent with others.
When she’s not working on her art, Parker enjoys spending time with her three children and husband.
For more information about Parker’s artwork, send her a message on her Piddle Paddle Woodburning Art Facebook page.