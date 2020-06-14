Maggie E. Williams, a senior at Perquimans High School, has been named the 2020 London Foundation Scholar for Perquimans County High School and recipient of the George and Frances London Educational Foundation Scholarship.
According to the Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation, the scholarship is one of the most prestigious scholarships offered to graduating seniors in North Carolina.
Williams, daughter of Jeff and Bonita Williams of Hertford, plans to attend North Carolina State University to major in agronomy and biology.
The renewable scholarship is for $7,500 a year and worth $30,000 over four years. Its recipients must attend an accredited four-year college or university.
Applicants for the London scholarship must have an unweighted grade-point average of 3.5 and score at least 1200 on the math and language sections of the SAT.
According to Perquimans High School Principal Wayne Price, Williams has a grade-point average of 4.516 and is dually enrolled at Perquimans County High School and College of The Albemarle.
“Maggie is a highly motivated and talented student who has demonstrated exceptional academic potential and a strong commitment to enhance her personal and leadership potential,” Price said in a press release. “She demonstrates impeccable character and holds several leadership roles among her peers.”
Besides her accomplishments in the classroom, Williams has been active in Future Farmers of America, Perquimans 4-H, Health Occupations Students of America, the Beta Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Recipients of the London Scholarship are required to maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average in college and submit their overall accomplishments during each academic year to a review by the foundation.