A team of middle-grade students from the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies is programming Micro;bit watches to count steps and provide other health and fitness information.
Tonya Little, NEAAAT’s executive director for STEM, said the school has two First LEGO League teams that compete in robotics and innovation. This year’s theme for innovation is RePLAY, and the school’s Robo-Griffins Team 51733 has developed a project around programming Micro;bit watches to count steps and monitor other health-related items such as body temperature and air quality.
The team competed at the regional level and qualified for the state tournament, which was held Friday. (The Daily Advance will update this story to include the results.)
NEAAAT’s other team did not qualify for the state tournament but helped Team 51733 prepare for this week’s championship. Little said the school encourages competition but also seeks to do so with an emphasis on cooperation and “gracious professionalism.”
Hudsen Ward, a member of Team 51733, said the team won the Core Values Award at the regional competition.
The core values, he said, are discovery, inclusion, innovation and impact.
Lauren Waterfield, a team member who designed the team shirt logos for both teams, said “impact” is all about making a difference in the community. With that in mind, she said, the team is developing a plan to make some of the Micro;bit watches available at locations such as Museum of the Albemarle and use them to promote walking in Elizabeth City’s downtown area.
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. and Visit Elizabeth City are partnering with the team on the project, students said. Jeff Epps, who has a STEM professional development and outreach business, provided professional development for NEAAAT’s Tamika Keys-McPherson, who has taught the students coding technology needed to program the watches.
Waterfield said the Micro;bit watch is versatile and is a relatively inexpensive device, costing only about $30.
Little said promoting walking and physical activity is important because many people have been more sedentary since the pandemic started.
“Our kids are sitting behind computers a lot,” she said.
But in addition to the Micro;bit watch project, the other robotics team is developing an outdoor drone racing and skill program that will encourage students to get outside with their drones, she said.
It’s not entirely unlike kite flying, which kids of all ages have enjoyed for centuries.
“Now it’s you and your drone out there, having a good time,” Little said.
The Micro;but technology has potential applications in areas as diverse as agriculture, recreation and emergency management, Little said.
“They’re doing real world-type stuff,” she said.
NEAAAT has obtained grants from the N.C. Department of Instruction that have helped with the costs of the projects.