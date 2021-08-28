In a region where Christian churches are plentiful and most people grow up in a house of worship, one might assume area Christians already know what beliefs and behaviors their faith requires.
Newly published author Johnna Blount Purkett questions that assumption. Her book, “God Requires More than Lip Service,” calls out fellow Christians, urging them to examine what they believe before determining all is well with their soul.
Chapter titles that include “Talking loud and saying nothing,” “Clean up your act” and “Who are you fooling?” are the first clues Purkett questions assumptions about fellow Christians’ daily commitment to Christian life.
In the book’s preface Purkett writes: “The ability to identify a Christian is becoming more and more difficult by the minute. We must remember that not only are Christians being scrutinized by humankind, but God is watching. God requires that we live a life of faith, obedience, love as mandated by His Holy Word, but many keep coming up short of His requirements.”
Purkett, a retired school teacher and pastor’s wife, spent much of the pandemic last year completing the book. She said it was inspired by a speech she gave about four years ago.
The first-time author says she drew on her years of attendance at worship services, Bible studies, prayer meetings, conferences to write the book. Like many area residents, Purkett’s faith in God was inspired by her parents.
Purkett said her book isn’t designed to debate people outside the Christian faith who follow a different religion or no religion. It’s designed for Christian audiences who already have a grasp of Biblical scripture.
Purkett said her own experiences helped her write about what it means to be a Christian but she readily admits she doesn’t have “it all figured out.” She said she wrote the book to help others explore what obedience to Christ, and “an unwavering relationship with Him,” really means.
“God requires a lifestyle that is lined up with His word for those of us who call ourselves Christians,” she said. “I worked hard to make sure the book was supported by scriptures from the Bible, not my opinions.
“Everybody has an opinion. When the word of God says it, that’s what makes it important. The process of learning is ongoing, but we must read His word and apply it; turn from the the things that hinder us from being obedient to God,” Purkett said.
Purkett said her book addresses one of the issues she believes is crippling the current generation of people who claim to be believers.
“With more than 2.5 billion people in the world professing to be Christians, not all of them have the same definition of what being a Christian means,” she said.
Purkett says the “only people” who can really claim to be Christians are those “who follow the teachings of Jesus Christ as they are written in the Holy Bible and apply them to their lives.”
Purkett questions whether Christians realize how some have tried to reduce their faith to a fad. Her book discusses how people who lack a personal relationship with Jesus have used religious imagery, putting it on everything from gold crosses, trendy T-shirt slogans and even tattoos.
It’s no wonder some people are confused about what Christianity really means, she said. She blames the confusion on public figures who “have perfected the art of distorting messages to either please their audience, to achieve an emotional high and or for personal gain.”
Purkett also says religious leaders — bishops, pastors, apostles, evangelists, inspirational speakers, worship leaders — can’t escape the roles they’ve played softening Biblical principles and lowering the standards of what it means to be a Christian.
“I felt compelled to write this book because I am tired of people taking God’s name in vain, whether they do it when cursing or when they are claiming some level of faith in God their personal lives clearly do not match. Lip service isn’t enough,” she said.
The book is available on Amazon and Westbow Press.