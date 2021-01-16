Museum of the Albemarle’s collection contains more than 35,000 dimensional artifacts. These range in size from a 29-foot shad boat to clay beads about a quarter-inch in diameter. In most cases they belonged to people who lived in the region from 12,000 B.C.E. to 2000 A.D. We have an extensive occupational collection relating to the various tasks people have performed to make a living.
In early North Carolina’s rural and urban landscapes essential workers were the blacksmiths, wheelwrights and wagon builders. They were responsible for keeping things moving, and fixing items on farms. These workers provided care for large animals by forging iron shoes as well as shorn hoofs to prevent horses and mules from going lame.
On Jan. 22 the museum will open “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers and Welders: Blacksmithing in the Albemarle,” an assemblage of blacksmithing tools set up in a typical working arrangement: portable forge, anvil, tongs, hammers and many items forged in fire. This will be of interest to those who watch “Forged in Fire” on the History Channel.
In 1998, the museum developed and featured an exhibit titled, “Fixing the Farm: Rural Craftworkers in the Albemarle.” The focus was on Emmett Parker Jones, a fourth-generation wheelwright from Center Hill in Chowan County. Emmett and his wife Marguerite were both artisans; he worked in metal and wood and she made quilts and excelled in the needle arts.
Emmett Jones’ work was held in high esteem and in 2000 he received a lifetime Folklife Heritage Award from the North Carolina Arts Council. The exhibit itself was also recognized with several awards from the North Carolina Humanities Council. The collaboration was a good example of people who use their hands and minds to produce useful and beautiful items.
After the exhibit in early 2000, I was invited by the North Carolina Humanities Council to travel to Washington, D.C., and visit members of the U.S. House and Senate. It was to be a small delegation with the goal of promoting the humanities and their benefits to the people of our state.
Being the parent of a newborn child at the time, I wanted to stay home in the sunny, peaceful Albemarle region. But I also felt an obligation to help local arts and humanities to encourage local people to carry on the tradition of making things by hand. I accepted the invitation and made my way to our nation’s capital with representatives from 48 other states.
I had been in many of the great buildings in the U.S. but as I walked the many steps to enter the Capitol I was awed by the beauty and history of the architectural masterpiece, our beacon of democracy. I visited the offices of all our state’s representatives in both parties and was greeted with a feeling of being a long-lost cousin, who had recently made it to town.
My memories of the trip returned last week after the events in the Capitol. We live in a country created by generations of men and women who built this country by hand. Their handiwork resulted in everything from our houses and farms to our towns and cities. Let’s take time to remember where we come from, the lessons we’ve learned — and still need to learn — and the common ground on which we stand.
Also, please visit the museum to see “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers and Welders: Blacksmithing in the Albemarle” and learn the stories of the men and women who built our country.
Don Pendergraft is director of Regional Museums.