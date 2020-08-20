New Calvary Missionary
New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will distribute “blessing bags” to the community’s homeless Sunday.
New Sawyers Creek
New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing event at 312 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Evangelical Methodist
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will host a Loss of a Spouse program for those who have lost a spouse Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. The free program includes a video and a question-and-answer session. The church will also host a 13-week Grief Share program for those who’ve lost a loved one starting Monday, Aug. 31. The time for that program is also 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires will be the facilitator. Contact: 252-264-2254.